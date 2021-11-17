The National Records of Scotland (NRS) have issued a weekly update on the number of deaths involving Covid-19 as well as their monthly report and ethnicity analysis of those who have died.

Week 45: 8 November – 14 November 2021

As at 14 November, 11,933 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

Between 8 November and 14 November, 115 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, 25 fewer than the previous week.

Of deaths involving Covid-19 in the latest week:

· 57 were female, 58 were male.

· 60 were aged 75 or older, 32 were aged 65 to 74 and 23 were under 65.

· There were 15 deaths in Fife, 14 in Glasgow City and 8 in South Lanarkshire. In total 25 council areas (out of 32) had at least one death involving Covid-19 last week.

· 102 were in hospitals, 4 were in care homes and 9 were at home or a non-institutional setting.

There were 1,327 deaths from all causes last week, 222 (20%) more than the five year average.

Analysis of deaths occurring between March 2020 and October 2021 shows that after adjusting for age, people living in the most deprived areas were 2.5 times as likely to die with Covid-19 as those in the least deprived areas. The size of this gap has widened from 2.1 to 2.5 over the period of the pandemic.

This week’s report includes an updated analysis of deaths of people of different ethnicities. The main findings from this are:

· Deaths amongst people with Pakistani ethnicity were 3.7 times as likely to involve Covid-19 as people with White Scottish ethnicity.

· Deaths amongst people with Chinese ethnicity (1.7 times as likely), Indian ethnicity (1.7 times as likely) and Other Asian ethnicity (3.0 times as likely) were more likely to involve Covid-19 than people with White Scottish ethnicity.

· Deaths amongst people with White Other British ethnicity were less likely to involve Covid-19 than people with White Scottish ethnicity (0.8 times as likely).

· The likelihood of deaths among people with Other White, White Polish and White Irish ethnicity involving COVID-19 was not significantly different from those with White Scottish ethnicity.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The number of registered Covid-19 deaths has fallen to the lowest number since early September. The next couple of weeks will provide valuable evidence on whether the latest fall is the start of a sustained decline or a continuation of the recent fluctuations.

“Our analysis shows that there continues to be an increased risk of dying with COVID-19 amongst people living in Scotland’s most deprived areas and that deaths of people with a Pakistani, Chinese, Indian or Other Asian ethnicity are more likely to involve Covid-19 than those of people with a White Scottish ethnicity.”

National Records of Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

