Police Scotland has released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them in relation to an ongoing investigation.

This investigation centres around an incident which occurred on Annandale Street, near Broughton Street, Edinburgh around 4pm on Friday, 14 May, 2021.

The man whom officers wish to speak to is described as white, aged 17-20 years of age and of medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing a yellow high vis jacket, black cargo trousers and work boots.

Detective Constable Mhairi Macpherson said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing since this incident occurred and as part of our investigation, we are releasing CCTV images of a man we believe could assist us. I’d ask the person himself or anyone who recognises him and who can help us identify him, to contact officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2162 of Saturday, 15 May, 2021. An anonymous report can also be made to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

