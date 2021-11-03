It’s never too early to start getting active and Edinburgh Leisure’s Young Explorer soft play membership shows your young people the way.

Inspire children to get the active habit with Edinburgh Leisure’s Young Explorer soft-play membership. Children under ten will get to sample the world of sport and fitness from an early age. For those signing up to a new membership in November, December is completely free.



From £16.70 per month, the membership offers incredible value, fantastic flexibility and of course, will keep little ones entertained and burning off energy as they explore the amazing soft plays. Membership is available to buy in venue or online. Existing members referring friends will receive £15 cash back for each new soft play member they refer who joins. This should be done via the online form.

Little adventurers can enjoy fun in Edinburgh Leisure’s three soft play venues across the city. The soft play includes Tumbles at Portobello and Scrambles at EICA: Ratho, while Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool is currently closed for maintenance and will be shutting temporarily for a refurbishment in January.

All visits must be booked in advance online or via the Edinburgh Leisure app.

Edinburgh Leisure’s play frames are suitable for children up to ten years old and there are frames for babies, toddlers and juniors. Each venue has a café where healthy snacks and tasty treats can be enjoyed.



https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/softplaycampaign

Ts and Cs

The offer to receive a month free in December is available to new members only or customers who have not had an active Young Explorer Soft Play membership in the last calendar month.

Costs for additional children

£16.70 for one child, £28.00 for two children, £33.80 for three children and £39.50 for four children.

