A new painting has just gone on display at Surgeons’ Hall Museums. This work featured in the Healthcare Heroes exhibition held online and organised by Paintings in Hospitals. It was also featured in the book Portraits for the NHS Heroes published by Bloomsbury.

Painted by Dundee-based artist and trainee trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, Alastair Faulkner, it showcases the different roles which are required to deliver care within his own niche area.

He worked on the painting early last year taking inspiration from historical works such as “Rembrandt’s Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp”. Then Covid-19 struck and for Alastair the painting took on a new significance. He was separated from his family and was only able to exist in the bubble of people at work.

Trauma depicts a scene illustrating the multi-disciplinary trauma and orthopaedic team surrounding a patient lying on an operating table about to undergo hip surgery. The figures hold items to signify their roles within the team and their gazes are cantered on the patient directing their focus of care. The skeleton in the background represents orthopaedics and the shrouded figure in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the right of the canvas represents the Covid-19 pandemic when this painting was created.

Faulkner states “I am immensely honoured and proud that this painting which has resonated with so many, and holds a huge personal significance is being displayed at Surgeons’ Hall to be seen by members of the public.”

The completed painting is oil on canvas (100cm x 150cm). It depicts a fantasy scene representing multiple healthcare workers treating a patient. In the centre of the patient on the table is the patient draped and prepped to have an operation. Surrounding him are (left to right) Dr. Joanna Lynch, Consultant Anaesthetist; Ms. Sarah Cant, Advanced Trauma Nurse Practitioner; Ms. Lindsey Fulton, Senior Radiographer; Mr. Alastair Faulkner, Trainee Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon and the artist; Mr. Fraser Harrold, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon; Ms. Jemma Cathro, Surgical Charge Nurse; Mrs. Caroline Hutchison, Physiotherapist; the patient is Mr. Peter Davies, Trainee Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon.

