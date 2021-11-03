Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures are set out in the table below.

The number of new daily cases reported in Lothian has hovered around 300-400 in the last week or so and today shows a small decrease from yesterday.

Booster vaccinations are now available to:

those living in residential care homes for older adults.

frontline health and social care workers.

all adults aged 50 years or over.

adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health. …

adult carers (aged 16 or over)

household contacts (aged 16 or over) of immunosuppressed individuals.

You will only be invited for the booster dose six months after the second dose. And you will receive the flu vaccine at the same time as the booster. You should expect a vaccination letter in the post. According to NHS Inform appointments will become available at the end of October at local community clinics. You will also be able to book an appointment on the online portal soon.

The Scottish Government announced last week that there will be no changes to mask wearing at schools when pupils return after half term.

If you wish to see the figures up to 31 August and 30 September for each day (with some highs and lows from the past few months) then please read below and also read this article here.

Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.

Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.

Deaths involving COVID-19 Week 43: 25 – 31 October, 2021



As at 31 October, 11,672 deaths were registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 25 to 31 October, 133 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of two deaths from the previous week.

22 deaths were of people aged under 65, 24 were aged 65-74 and there were 87 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 69 deaths were male, and 64 were female.

Glasgow City (14 deaths), North Ayrshire (10 deaths) and South Lanarkshire (10 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 30 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.

102 deaths occurred in hospitals, 21 were in care homes, and 10 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 133 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is two more deaths than the previous week.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,324, which is 272, or 26%, more than the five year average.”

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSES TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSES TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES 3 NOVEMBER 2021 3,495* 477 49,462* 7.5%* 20 9,209 63 935 651,169 1,400 1,570 755,476 4,321,770 3,911,823 2 NOVEMBER 2021 1 NOVEMBER 2021

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY Total number of people who have had booster doses NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES 31 October 2021 2,513 392 27,809 9.6% 0 9,163 64 910 643,632 1,799 1,879 685,207 4,317,601 3,907,056 30 October 2021 29 October 2021 28 October 2021 27 October 2021 2,566 396 30,805* 8.9%* 27 9,099 57 925 632,397 1,407 2,020 586,373 4,311,339 3,899,153 26 October 2021 2,262 450 20,897 11.5% 20 9,072 59 917 629,849 1,561 1,894 539,832 4,309,932 3,897,133 25 October 2021 2,240 339 23,055 10.3% 0 9,052 57 902 627,596 2,789 3,015 511,807 4,308,371 3,895,239 24 October 2021 2,528 355 26,807 9.9% 21 9,052 58 899 625,363 3,200 1,747 489,363 4,305,582 3,892,224 23 October 2021 2,403 384 30,051 8.7% 0 9,031 61 896 622,836 2,733 2,069 457,915 4,302,382 3,890,477 22 October 2021 2,902 438 35,188 8.8% 19 9,031 60 894 620,433 2,621 2,232 429,801 4,299,649 3,888,408 21 October 2021 2,355 389 33,741 7.4% 32 9,012 58 917 617,536 2,912 2,290 400,511 4,297,028 3,886,176 20 October 2021 2,768 384 41,556 7.1% 26 8,980 51 890 615,182 2,466 2,142 371,412 4,294,116 3,883,886 19 October 2021 2,459 366 21,032 12.4% 24 8,954 46 869 612,416 2,531 1,802 344,045 4,291,650 3,881,744 18 October 2021 2,194 297 20,113 11.5% 0 8,930 44 857 609,959 3,075 2,093 319,158 4,289,119 3,879,942 17 October 2021 2,666 27,944 10.0% 2 8,930 45 829 607,767 3,912 1,883 301,878 4,286,044 3,877,849 16 October 2021 2,581 28,984 9.5% 21 8,928 47 841 605,104 3,195 2,176 282,385 4,282,132 3,875,966 15 October 2021 2762 8.2% 32 8,907 45 851 4,278,937 3,873,790 14 October 2021 2,639 7.0% 29 8,878 599,837 13 October 2021 2,581 411 35,728 7.7% 30 8,849 51 918 597,199 4,372 2,284 4,270,126 3,868,656 12 October 2021 1,908 345 19,394 10.5% 27 8,819 51 935 594,623 4,631 1,702 4,265,755 3,866,372 11 October 2021 2,297 378 21,229 11.4% 0 8,792 56 933 592,721 7,359 2,771 4,261,124 3,864,670 10 October 2021 2,363 406 29,419 8.7% 1 8,792 54 935 590,424 9 October 2021 2,417 31,935 8.1% 18 61 943 588,062 8 October 2021 2,627 35,891 7.9% 16 8,773 585,647 7 October 2021 2,691 398 42,191 6.8% 39 8,760 69 980 583,019 4,936 2,205 4,235,075 3,854,847 6 October 2021 3,055 422 46,892 6.9% 34 8,721 68 988 580,332 5,492 2,451 4,229,178 3,852,067 5 October 2021 2,056 287 21,358 10.3% 21 8,687 65 998 577,282 5,779 2,538 4,223,719 3,849,656 4 October 2021 1,760 244 19,959 9.4% 0 8,666 67 1,001 575,231 9,394 1,938 4,217,940 3,847,118 3 October 2021 2,040 265 28,673 7.7% 1 8,666 71 965 573,471 8,822 2,180 4,208,546 3,845,180 2 October 2021 2,515 410 37,128 7.3% 17 8,665 66 965 5,512 2,749 4,199,724 3,843,000 1 October 2021 2,693 385 40,540 7.2% 8,648 34 983 568,916 4,511 2,562 4,194,212 3,840,251

DATE DAILY CASES LOTHIAN NEW TESTS TEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICU HOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES 30 September 2021 29 September 2021 2,997 420 42,361 7.6% 28 8,579 71 1,020 563,326 1,827 2,493 4,186,743 3,835,013 28 September 2021 2,370 360 23,901 10.6% 16 8,551 73 1,027 560,334 n/a n/a 4,184,574 3,832,498 27 September 2021 2,069 340 23,553 9.5% 1 8,535 76 1,023 557,970 4,785 2,771 4,181,617 3,829,881 26 September 2021 2,556 380 30,652 8.9% 2 8,534 78 1,004 555,901 4,259 3,036 4,153,754 3,827,054 25 September 2021 3,261 18 24 September 2021 3,667 566 46,217 8.5% 50 8,514 79 1,011 550,090 2,222 1,754 4,168,278 3,820,182 23 September 2021 4,024 8% 37 8,464 86 1,057 546,426 4,166,056 3,818,428 22 September 2021 3,598 454 49,597 7.8% 31 8,427 82 1,076 542,411 2,400 2,360 4,163,235 3,815,907 21 September 2021 2,870* 389 26,593 11.7% 18 8,396 94 1,107 538,819 3,222 2,772 4,160,835 3,813,547 20 September 2021 2,917* 393 28,098 10.8% 0 8,378 97 1,088 535,955 2,565 3,795 4,157,613 3,810,775 19 September 2021 3,833* 9.1% 2 8,378 100 1,074 4,155,048 3,806,980 18 September 2021 6,116 930 73,358 9.0% 27 8,376 99 1,052 529,207 1,578 3,245 4,151,735 3,802,183 17 September 2021 5,529 829 60,077 9.9% 30 8,349 87 1,037 523,095 1,423 3,041 4,150,157 3,798,938 16 September 2021 n/a n/a n/a n/a 26 8,319 94 1,054 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 15 September 2021 4,917 768 57,383 9.2% 30 8,293 90 1,079 517,216 1,943 3,046 4,148,476 3,791,597 14 September 2021 3,375 541 31,837 11.4% 21 8,263 89 1,064 512,312 2,121 3,337 4,144,904 3,788,551 13 September 2021 4,241* 707 40,749* 11.3%* 0 8,242 90 1,048 508,882 2,167 7,753 4,142,783 3,785,214 12 September 2021 5,912 1,129 55,646 11.5% 0 8,242 88 1,019 504,650 2,906 8,141 4,140,616 3,777,461 11 September 2021 4,298 506 42,529 10.9% 10 8,242 83 985 498,745 2,381 6,953 4,137,710 3,769,320 10 September 2021 6,815 1,002 65,183 11.1% 22 8,232 82 977 494,457 1,723 5,030 4,135,329 3,762,367 9 September 2021 6,836 1,133 67,701 10.8% 12 8,210 87 928 487,654 2,765 7,570 4,133,606 3,757,337 8 September 2021 5,810 837 57,128 10.8% 17 8,198 82 883 480,824 2,349 6,731 4,130,841 3,749,767 7 September 2021 5,692 46,146 13.2% 16 8,181 77 805 2,735 6,064 4,128,998 3,742,826 6 September 2021 7,065 1,170 52,193 14.5% 0 8,165 71 771 469,341 4,301 9,993 4,126,263 3,736,762 5 September 2021 6,368 48,033 14.2% 3,726,769 4 September 2021 6,152 51,031 12.9% 11 58 670 4,117,147 3,717,587 3 September 2021 2 September 2021 17 1 September 2021 6,170 987 57,279 11.5% 9 8,127 59 629 436,688 2,396 10,305 4,108,804 3,691,066

Date Daily cases Lothian New tests Test positivity rate Deaths reported today Death statistics according to daily measurement ICU Hospital Positive cases during pandemic First doses of vaccine in last day Second doses of vaccine in last day Number of people who have had first dose Number of people who have had second dose 31 August 2021 6,029 947 43,512 14.9% 7 8,118 54 585 430,525 2,721 12,720 4,106,408 3,680,761 30 August 2021 3,893 628 29,281 14.1% 0 8,111 51 551 424,508 2,376 12,754 4,103,687 3,668,041 29 August 2021 7,113 1,110 55,543 13.5% 0 8,111 52 507 420,622 3,233 14,422 4,101,311 3,655,287 28 August 2021 5,858 866 43,450 14.2% 8 8,111 49 494 413,515 2,615 11,383 4,098,078 3,640,865 27 August 2021 6,835 1,217 50,493 14.2% 4 8,103 47 479 407,600 results delayed results delayed 4,095,463 3,629,482 26 August 2021 4,925 653 45,017 11.5% 14 8,099 47 426 400,842 3,401 14,258 4,092,295 3,617,687 25 August 2021 5,021 895 47,991 11.0% 5 8,085 44 391 395,918 3,342 16,284 4,088,894 3,603,429 24 August 2021 4,323 721 31,081 14.5% 10 8,080 43 364 390,908 2,854 15,103 4,085,552 3,587,145 23 August 2021 3,189 27,296 12.4% 0 8,070 41 356 386,591 3,202 15,095 4,082,698 3,572,042 22 August 2021 3,190 31,457 10.8% 0 8,070 34 338 383,403 3,941 15,239 4,079,496 3,556,947 21 August 2021 20 August 2021 3,613 36,295 10.6% 9 8,067 34 312 376,753 2,731 14,081 4,071,537 3,526,754 19 August 2021 18 August 2021 2,538 35,999 7.5% 10 8,051 39 324 369,779 4,283 16,069 4,065,970 3,498,257 17 August 2021 1,815 18,316 10.6% 9 8,041 40 338 367,241 3,205 14,371 4,061,687 3,482,188 16 August 2021 1,567 266 17,354 9.6% 0 8,032 39 337 365,427 3,640 17,916 4,058,482 3,467,817 15 August 2021 1,498 261 22,226 7.4% 0 8,032 40 331 363,860 4,831 18,839 4,054,842 3,449,901 14 August 2021 13 August 2021 1,542 246 25,581 6.6% 8 8,029 41 353 360,983 5,724 18,151 4,044,950 3,412,051 12 August 2021 11 August 2021 1,498 255 32,735 5.0% 10 8,013 42 356 357,917 4,941 17,721 4,034,420 3,375,524 10 August 2021 1,032 190 14,317 7.8% 11 8,003 40 352 356,419 2,652 15,747 4,029,479 3,357,803 9 August 2021 851 175 14,049 6.7% 0 7,992 42 356 355,388 1,975 18,590 4,026,827 3,342,056 8 August 2021 1,240 40 360 7 August 2021 1,386 24,025 6.3% 9 41 359 4.022,914 3,305,325 6 August 2021 1,250

185 5.5% 7 7,983 54 367 2,209 17,266 4,020,712 3,286,153 5 August 2021 1,381 290 30,788 4.9% 11 7,976 55 381 350,667 2,185 19,353 4,018,503 3,268,887 4 August 2021 1271 206 29,257 4.7% 13 7,965 58 383 349,286 2,114 18,291 4,016,326 3,249,622 3 August 2021 1,016 196 13,704 8.1% 9 7,952 61 406 348,018 4,014,212 3,231,331 2 August 2021 799 166 13,807 6.5% 1 7,943 60 407 347,005 4,012,496 3,214,801 1 August 2021 1,034 164 21,046 5.4% 3 7,942 62 422 346,206 4,011,060 3,197,899

Like this: Like Loading...