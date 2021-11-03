Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures are set out in the table below.
The number of new daily cases reported in Lothian has hovered around 300-400 in the last week or so and today shows a small decrease from yesterday.
Booster vaccinations are now available to:
- those living in residential care homes for older adults.
- frontline health and social care workers.
- all adults aged 50 years or over.
- adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health. …
- adult carers (aged 16 or over)
- household contacts (aged 16 or over) of immunosuppressed individuals.
You will only be invited for the booster dose six months after the second dose. And you will receive the flu vaccine at the same time as the booster. You should expect a vaccination letter in the post. According to NHS Inform appointments will become available at the end of October at local community clinics. You will also be able to book an appointment on the online portal soon.
The Scottish Government announced last week that there will be no changes to mask wearing at schools when pupils return after half term.
If you wish to see the figures up to 31 August and 30 September for each day (with some highs and lows from the past few months) then please read below and also read this article here.
Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.
Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.
Deaths involving COVID-19 Week 43: 25 – 31 October, 2021
As at 31 October, 11,672 deaths were registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
In the week 25 to 31 October, 133 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of two deaths from the previous week.
22 deaths were of people aged under 65, 24 were aged 65-74 and there were 87 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 69 deaths were male, and 64 were female.
Glasgow City (14 deaths), North Ayrshire (10 deaths) and South Lanarkshire (10 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 30 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.
102 deaths occurred in hospitals, 21 were in care homes, and 10 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 133 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is two more deaths than the previous week.”
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,324, which is 272, or 26%, more than the five year average.”
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
|3 NOVEMBER 2021
|3,495*
|477
|49,462*
|7.5%*
|20
|9,209
|63
|935
|651,169
|1,400
|1,570
|755,476
|4,321,770
|3,911,823
|2 NOVEMBER 2021
|1 NOVEMBER 2021
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|Total number of people who have had booster doses
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|31 October 2021
|2,513
|392
|27,809
|9.6%
|0
|9,163
|64
|910
|643,632
|1,799
|1,879
|685,207
|4,317,601
|3,907,056
|30 October 2021
|29 October 2021
|28 October 2021
|27 October 2021
|2,566
|396
|30,805*
|8.9%*
|27
|9,099
|57
|925
|632,397
|1,407
|2,020
|586,373
|4,311,339
|3,899,153
|26 October 2021
|2,262
|450
|20,897
|11.5%
|20
|9,072
|59
|917
|629,849
|1,561
|1,894
|539,832
|4,309,932
|3,897,133
|25 October 2021
|2,240
|339
|23,055
|10.3%
|0
|9,052
|57
|902
|627,596
|2,789
|3,015
|511,807
|4,308,371
|3,895,239
|24 October 2021
|2,528
|355
|26,807
|9.9%
|21
|9,052
|58
|899
|625,363
|3,200
|1,747
|489,363
|4,305,582
|3,892,224
|23 October 2021
|2,403
|384
|30,051
|8.7%
|0
|9,031
|61
|896
|622,836
|2,733
|2,069
|457,915
|4,302,382
|3,890,477
|22 October 2021
|2,902
|438
|35,188
|8.8%
|19
|9,031
|60
|894
|620,433
|2,621
|2,232
|429,801
|4,299,649
|3,888,408
|21 October 2021
|2,355
|389
|33,741
|7.4%
|32
|9,012
|58
|917
|617,536
|2,912
|2,290
|400,511
|4,297,028
|3,886,176
|20 October 2021
|2,768
|384
|41,556
|7.1%
|26
|8,980
|51
|890
|615,182
|2,466
|2,142
|371,412
|4,294,116
|3,883,886
|19 October 2021
|2,459
|366
|21,032
|12.4%
|24
|8,954
|46
|869
|612,416
|2,531
|1,802
|344,045
|4,291,650
|3,881,744
|18 October 2021
|2,194
|297
|20,113
|11.5%
|0
|8,930
|44
|857
|609,959
|3,075
|2,093
|319,158
|4,289,119
|3,879,942
|17 October 2021
|2,666
|27,944
|10.0%
|2
|8,930
|45
|829
|607,767
|3,912
|1,883
|301,878
|4,286,044
|3,877,849
|16 October 2021
|2,581
|28,984
|9.5%
|21
|8,928
|47
|841
|605,104
|3,195
|2,176
|282,385
|4,282,132
|3,875,966
|15 October 2021
|2762
|8.2%
|32
|8,907
|45
|851
|4,278,937
|3,873,790
|14 October 2021
|2,639
|7.0%
|29
|8,878
|599,837
|13 October 2021
|2,581
|411
|35,728
|7.7%
|30
|8,849
|51
|918
|597,199
|4,372
|2,284
|4,270,126
|3,868,656
|12 October 2021
|1,908
|345
|19,394
|10.5%
|27
|8,819
|51
|935
|594,623
|4,631
|1,702
|4,265,755
|3,866,372
|11 October 2021
|2,297
|378
|21,229
|11.4%
|0
|8,792
|56
|933
|592,721
|7,359
|2,771
|4,261,124
|3,864,670
|10 October 2021
|2,363
|406
|29,419
|8.7%
|1
|8,792
|54
|935
|590,424
|9 October 2021
|2,417
|31,935
|8.1%
|18
|61
|943
|588,062
|8 October 2021
|2,627
|35,891
|7.9%
|16
|8,773
|585,647
|7 October 2021
|2,691
|398
|42,191
|6.8%
|39
|8,760
|69
|980
|583,019
|4,936
|2,205
|4,235,075
|3,854,847
|6 October 2021
|3,055
|422
|46,892
|6.9%
|34
|8,721
|68
|988
|580,332
|5,492
|2,451
|4,229,178
|3,852,067
|5 October 2021
|2,056
|287
|21,358
|10.3%
|21
|8,687
|65
|998
|577,282
|5,779
|2,538
|4,223,719
|3,849,656
|4 October 2021
|1,760
|244
|19,959
|9.4%
|0
|8,666
|67
|1,001
|575,231
|9,394
|1,938
|4,217,940
|3,847,118
|3 October 2021
|2,040
|265
|28,673
|7.7%
|1
|8,666
|71
|965
|573,471
|8,822
|2,180
|4,208,546
|3,845,180
|2 October 2021
|2,515
|410
|37,128
|7.3%
|17
|8,665
|66
|965
|5,512
|2,749
|4,199,724
|3,843,000
|1 October 2021
|2,693
|385
|40,540
|7.2%
|8,648
|34
|983
|568,916
|4,511
|2,562
|4,194,212
|3,840,251
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|30 September 2021
|29 September 2021
|2,997
|420
|42,361
|7.6%
|28
|8,579
|71
|1,020
|563,326
|1,827
|2,493
|4,186,743
|3,835,013
|28 September 2021
|2,370
|360
|23,901
|10.6%
|16
|8,551
|73
|1,027
|560,334
|n/a
|n/a
|4,184,574
|3,832,498
|27 September 2021
|2,069
|340
|23,553
|9.5%
|1
|8,535
|76
|1,023
|557,970
|4,785
|2,771
|4,181,617
|3,829,881
|26 September 2021
|2,556
|380
|30,652
|8.9%
|2
|8,534
|78
|1,004
|555,901
|4,259
|3,036
|4,153,754
|3,827,054
|25 September 2021
|3,261
|18
|24 September 2021
|3,667
|566
|46,217
|8.5%
|50
|8,514
|79
|1,011
|550,090
|2,222
|1,754
|4,168,278
|3,820,182
|23 September 2021
|4,024
|8%
|37
|8,464
|86
|1,057
|546,426
|4,166,056
|3,818,428
|22 September 2021
|3,598
|454
|49,597
|7.8%
|31
|8,427
|82
|1,076
|542,411
|2,400
|2,360
|4,163,235
|3,815,907
|21 September 2021
|2,870*
|389
|26,593
|11.7%
|18
|8,396
|94
|1,107
|538,819
|3,222
|2,772
|4,160,835
|3,813,547
|20 September 2021
|2,917*
|393
|28,098
|10.8%
|0
|8,378
|97
|1,088
|535,955
|2,565
|3,795
|4,157,613
|3,810,775
|19 September 2021
|3,833*
|9.1%
|2
|8,378
|100
|1,074
|4,155,048
|3,806,980
|18 September 2021
|6,116
|930
|73,358
|9.0%
|27
|8,376
|99
|1,052
|529,207
|1,578
|3,245
|4,151,735
|3,802,183
|17 September 2021
|5,529
|829
|60,077
|9.9%
|30
|8,349
|87
|1,037
|523,095
|1,423
|3,041
|4,150,157
|3,798,938
|16 September 2021
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|8,319
|94
|1,054
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|15 September 2021
|4,917
|768
|57,383
|9.2%
|30
|8,293
|90
|1,079
|517,216
|1,943
|3,046
|4,148,476
|3,791,597
|14 September 2021
|3,375
|541
|31,837
|11.4%
|21
|8,263
|89
|1,064
|512,312
|2,121
|3,337
|4,144,904
|3,788,551
|13 September 2021
|4,241*
|707
|40,749*
|11.3%*
|0
|8,242
|90
|1,048
|508,882
|2,167
|7,753
|4,142,783
|3,785,214
|12 September 2021
|5,912
|1,129
|55,646
|11.5%
|0
|8,242
|88
|1,019
|504,650
|2,906
|8,141
|4,140,616
|3,777,461
|11 September 2021
|4,298
|506
|42,529
|10.9%
|10
|8,242
|83
|985
|498,745
|2,381
|6,953
|4,137,710
|3,769,320
|10 September 2021
|6,815
|1,002
|65,183
|11.1%
|22
|8,232
|82
|977
|494,457
|1,723
|5,030
|4,135,329
|3,762,367
|9 September 2021
|6,836
|1,133
|67,701
|10.8%
|12
|8,210
|87
|928
|487,654
|2,765
|7,570
|4,133,606
|3,757,337
|8 September 2021
|5,810
|837
|57,128
|10.8%
|17
|8,198
|82
|883
|480,824
|2,349
|6,731
|4,130,841
|3,749,767
|7 September 2021
|5,692
|46,146
|13.2%
|16
|8,181
|77
|805
|2,735
|6,064
|4,128,998
|3,742,826
|6 September 2021
|7,065
|1,170
|52,193
|14.5%
|0
|8,165
|71
|771
|469,341
|4,301
|9,993
|4,126,263
|3,736,762
|5 September 2021
|6,368
|48,033
|14.2%
|3,726,769
|4 September 2021
|6,152
|51,031
|12.9%
|11
|58
|670
|4,117,147
|3,717,587
|3 September 2021
|2 September 2021
|17
|1 September 2021
|6,170
|987
|57,279
|11.5%
|9
|8,127
|59
|629
|436,688
|2,396
|10,305
|4,108,804
|3,691,066
|Date
|Daily cases
|Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate
|Deaths reported today
|Death statistics according to daily measurement
|ICU
|Hospital
|Positive cases during pandemic
|First doses of vaccine in last day
|Second doses of vaccine in last day
|Number of people who have had first dose
|Number of people who have had second dose
|31 August 2021
|6,029
|947
|43,512
|14.9%
|7
|8,118
|54
|585
|430,525
|2,721
|12,720
|4,106,408
|3,680,761
|30 August 2021
|3,893
|628
|29,281
|14.1%
|0
|8,111
|51
|551
|424,508
|2,376
|12,754
|4,103,687
|3,668,041
|29 August 2021
|7,113
|1,110
|55,543
|13.5%
|0
|8,111
|52
|507
|420,622
|3,233
|14,422
|4,101,311
|3,655,287
|28 August 2021
|5,858
|866
|43,450
|14.2%
|8
|8,111
|49
|494
|413,515
|2,615
|11,383
|4,098,078
|3,640,865
|27 August 2021
|6,835
|1,217
|50,493
|14.2%
|4
|8,103
|47
|479
|407,600
|results delayed
|results delayed
|4,095,463
|3,629,482
|26 August 2021
|4,925
|653
|45,017
|11.5%
|14
|8,099
|47
|426
|400,842
|3,401
|14,258
|4,092,295
|3,617,687
|25 August 2021
|5,021
|895
|47,991
|11.0%
|5
|8,085
|44
|391
|395,918
|3,342
|16,284
|4,088,894
|3,603,429
|24 August 2021
|4,323
|721
|31,081
|14.5%
|10
|8,080
|43
|364
|390,908
|2,854
|15,103
|4,085,552
|3,587,145
|23 August 2021
|3,189
|27,296
|12.4%
|0
|8,070
|41
|356
|386,591
|3,202
|15,095
|4,082,698
|3,572,042
|22 August 2021
|3,190
|31,457
|10.8%
|0
|8,070
|34
|338
|383,403
|3,941
|15,239
|4,079,496
|3,556,947
|21 August 2021
|20 August 2021
|3,613
|36,295
|10.6%
|9
|8,067
|34
|312
|376,753
|2,731
|14,081
|4,071,537
|3,526,754
|19 August 2021
|18 August 2021
|2,538
|35,999
|7.5%
|10
|8,051
|39
|324
|369,779
|4,283
|16,069
|4,065,970
|3,498,257
|17 August 2021
|1,815
|18,316
|10.6%
|9
|8,041
|40
|338
|367,241
|3,205
|14,371
|4,061,687
|3,482,188
|16 August 2021
|1,567
|266
|17,354
|9.6%
|0
|8,032
|39
|337
|365,427
|3,640
|17,916
|4,058,482
|3,467,817
|15 August 2021
|1,498
|261
|22,226
|7.4%
|0
|8,032
|40
|331
|363,860
|4,831
|18,839
|4,054,842
|3,449,901
|14 August 2021
|13 August 2021
|1,542
|246
|25,581
|6.6%
|8
|8,029
|41
|353
|360,983
|5,724
|18,151
|4,044,950
|3,412,051
|12 August 2021
|11 August 2021
|1,498
|255
|32,735
|5.0%
|10
|8,013
|42
|356
|357,917
|4,941
|17,721
|4,034,420
|3,375,524
|10 August 2021
|1,032
|190
|14,317
|7.8%
|11
|8,003
|40
|352
|356,419
|2,652
|15,747
|4,029,479
|3,357,803
|9 August 2021
|851
|175
|14,049
|6.7%
|0
|7,992
|42
|356
|355,388
|1,975
|18,590
|4,026,827
|3,342,056
|8 August 2021
|1,240
|40
|360
|7 August 2021
|1,386
|24,025
|6.3%
|9
|41
|359
|4.022,914
|3,305,325
|6 August 2021
|1,250
185
|5.5%
|7
|7,983
|54
|367
|2,209
|17,266
|4,020,712
|3,286,153
|5 August 2021
|1,381
|290
|30,788
|4.9%
|11
|7,976
|55
|381
|350,667
|2,185
|19,353
|4,018,503
|3,268,887
|4 August 2021
|1271
|206
|29,257
|4.7%
|13
|7,965
|58
|383
|349,286
|2,114
|18,291
|4,016,326
|3,249,622
|3 August 2021
|1,016
|196
|13,704
|8.1%
|9
|7,952
|61
|406
|348,018
|4,014,212
|3,231,331
|2 August 2021
|799
|166
|13,807
|6.5%
|1
|7,943
|60
|407
|347,005
|4,012,496
|3,214,801
|1 August 2021
|1,034
|164
|21,046
|5.4%
|3
|7,942
|62
|422
|346,206
|4,011,060
|3,197,899