Today the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced the figures at a virtual recall of The Scottish Parliament which you can watch on Parliament TV.

The purpose of the update is to advise what measures will be in place in Scotland from 9 August 2021.

Since 19 July all of mainland Scotland has been in Level 0. From next Monday 9 August 2021, the country will move beyond Level 0.

The First Minister will advise on measures relating to mitigation and in particular what measures will be put in place for the return to school.

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of first dose vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
3 August 20211,01619613,7048.1%97,95261406348,0184,014,21218,2463,231,331
2 August 2021 79916613,8076.5%17,94360407347,0054,012,49618,3383,214,801
1 August 20211,03416421,0465.4%37,94262422346,2064,011,06019,1883,197,899
31 July 20211,01819222,7254.9%97,93964445345,1744,009,61119,5323,190,160
30 July 2021 1,45624925,9906.2%67,93060474344,1584,007,57719,8023,162,662
29 July 20211,39823433,6794.6%137,92460490342,7044,005,42121,8453,145,017
28 July 20211,17922528,2684.8%97,91163474341,3074,002,90319,0173,125,690
27 July 20211,04416020,5945.6%77,86663472342,0594,000,65318,8573,108,928
26 July 20211,00017813,6358.0%07,85965475341,0153,998,62714,1323,092,102
25 July 20211,23723418,1807.5%07,85964480340,0153,997,10517,2733,079,492
24 July 20211,30724723,8576.1%117,85960478338,7783,994,88322,1943,064,441
23 July 20211,50526925,7956.4%67,84857502337,4713,992,32718,9323,044,803
22 July 20211,82536333,2806.0%227,84258488335,9663,989,92720,6193,028,271
21 July 20211,68631731,4626.0%77,82051529334,1413,987,07418,0603,010,505
20 July 20211,60430419,0739.2%137,81347529332,4553,984,43318,8232,995,086
19 July 20211,46434615,66010.3%07,80045536330,8513,981,95018,6202,978,746
18 July 20211,73538519,4279.8%07,80046511329,3873,976,02217,2742,966,054
17 July 20212,31749029,6348.6%47,80049517327,6523,970,02621,0982,954,776
16 July 20212,04747926,8688.5%57,79648532325,3353,963,50220,0252,940,202
15 July 20212,08637634,7736.6%197,79147543323,2883,956,54920,3292,927,130
14 July 20212,63653435,8498.1%117,77246515321,2023,948,44618,2222,914,904
13 July 20212,52959423,80411.5%47,76141506318,5663,941,57117,4492,903,557
12 July 20212,134*48221,326*11.1%07,75740469316,0373,934,40821,9442,893,271
11 July 20212,04843820,24211.2%0 7,75740444313,9033,928,40924,4802,877,326
10 July 20212,19027,16277,7574243526,128
9 July 20213,21677535,3319.9%67,75039427309,6653,911,18928,3772,843,938
8 July 20212,80259138,3338%47,74438401306,4493,900,86427,6722,825,886
7 July 20213,79986640,84210.0%57,74034387303,6473,890,17628,5492,808,902
6 July 20212,36350225,12310.2%67,73532346299,8483,879,45827,1702,791,071
5 July 20212,37256120,22212.6%07,72930338297,4853,869,22323,6192,774,136
4 July 20212,72664125,64811.4%07,72925316295,1133,857,58425,9962,762,156
3 July 20213,10868334,5679.6%37,72925305292,3873,844,37124,6272,749,373
2 July 20213,82310.8%47,72619285289,2793,831,77030,1412,737,347
1 July 20214,23499942,84310.5%67,72216275285,4563,816,25127,2722,722,725
30 June 20213,88784341,7109.8%37,71619235281,2223,799,46728,6222,712,237
29 June 20213,11877727,87511.6%17,71320215277,3353,781,88725,9282,701,195
28 June 20213,28579527,22612.6%07,71220202274,2173,765,37930,2872,691,775
27 June 20212,63965731,6958.9%17,712171963,747,51029,9392,679,357
26 June 20212,83684933,5698.9%37,71118197268,2933,730,10139,7302,666,827
25 June 20211,74728426,7946.9%27,70816188265,4573,709,8012,647,397
24 June 20212,9997.7%517177
23 June 20212,96983042,3107.3%57,70118170260,7113,682,62031,7462,617,450
22 June 20212,16758125,0389.1%47,69618171257,7423,664,57132,9172,602,753
21 June 20211,2507.2%07,69214158
20 June 20211,20532122,0985.8%07,692254,3253,630,58935,6522,571,637
19 June 20211,2093314.5%27,692253,120
18 June 202195021229,2543.5%27,69012128251,9113,591,63839,6492,535,803
17 June 20211,31726230,9904.6%47,68812140250,9613,571,72642,6952,516,066
16 June 20211,129 35,6383.4%17,68415133248,5153,551,739*2,493,358
15 June 202197420,7615.0%27,68317137248,5153,531,46137,1402,470,181
14 June 202176121015,7815.2%07,68117128247,5413,517,66841,3902,446,834
13 June 20211036*23022,8565.0%07,681246,7803,497,28743,0342,425,825
12 June 20211030*29726,6504.1%27,681245,7443,477,37845,7692,402,700
11 June 20211,104*24128,5634.1%07,67913132244,7143,459,06347,9112,375,246
10 June 202173521728,3792.8%17,67914124243,6103,441,21750,2722,345,181
9 June 20211,01124136,2273.0%17,67814121242,8753,422,43150,0572,313,695
8 June 202169515714,8735.0%07,67712121241,8643,403,86648,4892,282,203
7 June 202164116,1924.2%0121223,386,3212,251,259
6 June 202177521520,6754.0%07,677240,5283,365,77944,8832,227,493
5 June 202186020127,4363.4%17,677239,7533,345,84251,8142,202,547
4 June 202199221326,9623.9%27,6768116238,8933,326,00553,1452,170,570
3 June 202183522731,8412.8%47,6748110237,9013,305,81250,9922,137,618
2 June 202167716026,2582.8%17,67010114237,0663,286,26149,9172,106,177
1 June 202147810716,4893.1%07,66910106236,3893,267,29047,1302,075,231
28 May 202164113225,9392.6%27,668690234,3123,196,05149,9651,971,006
3 May 202113210,1951.5%02,824,9551,326,599
1 April 20214007325,9561.8%87,61021215218,4322,493,32742,984399,062
27 March 202156311925,5192.4%67,58426283216,7052,358,80750,875294,714
25 March 202170115731,9462.4%107,57232310215,5992,285,71150,083263,236
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.