Today the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced the figures at a virtual recall of The Scottish Parliament which you can watch on Parliament TV.
The purpose of the update is to advise what measures will be in place in Scotland from 9 August 2021.
Since 19 July all of mainland Scotland has been in Level 0. From next Monday 9 August 2021, the country will move beyond Level 0.
The First Minister will advise on measures relating to mitigation and in particular what measures will be put in place for the return to school.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|3 August 2021
|1,016
|196
|13,704
|8.1%
|9
|7,952
|61
|406
|348,018
|4,014,212
|18,246
|3,231,331
|2 August 2021
|799
|166
|13,807
|6.5%
|1
|7,943
|60
|407
|347,005
|4,012,496
|18,338
|3,214,801
|1 August 2021
|1,034
|164
|21,046
|5.4%
|3
|7,942
|62
|422
|346,206
|4,011,060
|19,188
|3,197,899
|31 July 2021
|1,018
|192
|22,725
|4.9%
|9
|7,939
|64
|445
|345,174
|4,009,611
|19,532
|3,190,160
|30 July 2021
|1,456
|249
|25,990
|6.2%
|6
|7,930
|60
|474
|344,158
|4,007,577
|19,802
|3,162,662
|29 July 2021
|1,398
|234
|33,679
|4.6%
|13
|7,924
|60
|490
|342,704
|4,005,421
|21,845
|3,145,017
|28 July 2021
|1,179
|225
|28,268
|4.8%
|9
|7,911
|63
|474
|341,307
|4,002,903
|19,017
|3,125,690
|27 July 2021
|1,044
|160
|20,594
|5.6%
|7
|7,866
|63
|472
|342,059
|4,000,653
|18,857
|3,108,928
|26 July 2021
|1,000
|178
|13,635
|8.0%
|0
|7,859
|65
|475
|341,015
|3,998,627
|14,132
|3,092,102
|25 July 2021
|1,237
|234
|18,180
|7.5%
|0
|7,859
|64
|480
|340,015
|3,997,105
|17,273
|3,079,492
|24 July 2021
|1,307
|247
|23,857
|6.1%
|11
|7,859
|60
|478
|338,778
|3,994,883
|22,194
|3,064,441
|23 July 2021
|1,505
|269
|25,795
|6.4%
|6
|7,848
|57
|502
|337,471
|3,992,327
|18,932
|3,044,803
|22 July 2021
|1,825
|363
|33,280
|6.0%
|22
|7,842
|58
|488
|335,966
|3,989,927
|20,619
|3,028,271
|21 July 2021
|1,686
|317
|31,462
|6.0%
|7
|7,820
|51
|529
|334,141
|3,987,074
|18,060
|3,010,505
|20 July 2021
|1,604
|304
|19,073
|9.2%
|13
|7,813
|47
|529
|332,455
|3,984,433
|18,823
|2,995,086
|19 July 2021
|1,464
|346
|15,660
|10.3%
|0
|7,800
|45
|536
|330,851
|3,981,950
|18,620
|2,978,746
|18 July 2021
|1,735
|385
|19,427
|9.8%
|0
|7,800
|46
|511
|329,387
|3,976,022
|17,274
|2,966,054
|17 July 2021
|2,317
|490
|29,634
|8.6%
|4
|7,800
|49
|517
|327,652
|3,970,026
|21,098
|2,954,776
|16 July 2021
|2,047
|479
|26,868
|8.5%
|5
|7,796
|48
|532
|325,335
|3,963,502
|20,025
|2,940,202
|15 July 2021
|2,086
|376
|34,773
|6.6%
|19
|7,791
|47
|543
|323,288
|3,956,549
|20,329
|2,927,130
|14 July 2021
|2,636
|534
|35,849
|8.1%
|11
|7,772
|46
|515
|321,202
|3,948,446
|18,222
|2,914,904
|13 July 2021
|2,529
|594
|23,804
|11.5%
|4
|7,761
|41
|506
|318,566
|3,941,571
|17,449
|2,903,557
|12 July 2021
|2,134*
|482
|21,326*
|11.1%
|0
|7,757
|40
|469
|316,037
|3,934,408
|21,944
|2,893,271
|11 July 2021
|2,048
|438
|20,242
|11.2%
|0
|7,757
|40
|444
|313,903
|3,928,409
|24,480
|2,877,326
|10 July 2021
|2,190
|27,162
|7
|7,757
|42
|435
|26,128
|9 July 2021
|3,216
|775
|35,331
|9.9%
|6
|7,750
|39
|427
|309,665
|3,911,189
|28,377
|2,843,938
|8 July 2021
|2,802
|591
|38,333
|8%
|4
|7,744
|38
|401
|306,449
|3,900,864
|27,672
|2,825,886
|7 July 2021
|3,799
|866
|40,842
|10.0%
|5
|7,740
|34
|387
|303,647
|3,890,176
|28,549
|2,808,902
|6 July 2021
|2,363
|502
|25,123
|10.2%
|6
|7,735
|32
|346
|299,848
|3,879,458
|27,170
|2,791,071
|5 July 2021
|2,372
|561
|20,222
|12.6%
|0
|7,729
|30
|338
|297,485
|3,869,223
|23,619
|2,774,136
|4 July 2021
|2,726
|641
|25,648
|11.4%
|0
|7,729
|25
|316
|295,113
|3,857,584
|25,996
|2,762,156
|3 July 2021
|3,108
|683
|34,567
|9.6%
|3
|7,729
|25
|305
|292,387
|3,844,371
|24,627
|2,749,373
|2 July 2021
|3,823
|10.8%
|4
|7,726
|19
|285
|289,279
|3,831,770
|30,141
|2,737,347
|1 July 2021
|4,234
|999
|42,843
|10.5%
|6
|7,722
|16
|275
|285,456
|3,816,251
|27,272
|2,722,725
|30 June 2021
|3,887
|843
|41,710
|9.8%
|3
|7,716
|19
|235
|281,222
|3,799,467
|28,622
|2,712,237
|29 June 2021
|3,118
|777
|27,875
|11.6%
|1
|7,713
|20
|215
|277,335
|3,781,887
|25,928
|2,701,195
|28 June 2021
|3,285
|795
|27,226
|12.6%
|0
|7,712
|20
|202
|274,217
|3,765,379
|30,287
|2,691,775
|27 June 2021
|2,639
|657
|31,695
|8.9%
|1
|7,712
|17
|196
|3,747,510
|29,939
|2,679,357
|26 June 2021
|2,836
|849
|33,569
|8.9%
|3
|7,711
|18
|197
|268,293
|3,730,101
|39,730
|2,666,827
|25 June 2021
|1,747
|284
|26,794
|6.9%
|2
|7,708
|16
|188
|265,457
|3,709,801
|2,647,397
|24 June 2021
|2,999
|7.7%
|5
|17
|177
|23 June 2021
|2,969
|830
|42,310
|7.3%
|5
|7,701
|18
|170
|260,711
|3,682,620
|31,746
|2,617,450
|22 June 2021
|2,167
|581
|25,038
|9.1%
|4
|7,696
|18
|171
|257,742
|3,664,571
|32,917
|2,602,753
|21 June 2021
|1,250
|7.2%
|0
|7,692
|14
|158
|20 June 2021
|1,205
|321
|22,098
|5.8%
|0
|7,692
|254,325
|3,630,589
|35,652
|2,571,637
|19 June 2021
|1,209
|331
|4.5%
|2
|7,692
|253,120
|18 June 2021
|950
|212
|29,254
|3.5%
|2
|7,690
|12
|128
|251,911
|3,591,638
|39,649
|2,535,803
|17 June 2021
|1,317
|262
|30,990
|4.6%
|4
|7,688
|12
|140
|250,961
|3,571,726
|42,695
|2,516,066
|16 June 2021
|1,129
|35,638
|3.4%
|1
|7,684
|15
|133
|248,515
|3,551,739*
|2,493,358
|15 June 2021
|974
|20,761
|5.0%
|2
|7,683
|17
|137
|248,515
|3,531,461
|37,140
|2,470,181
|14 June 2021
|761
|210
|15,781
|5.2%
|0
|7,681
|17
|128
|247,541
|3,517,668
|41,390
|2,446,834
|13 June 2021
|1036*
|230
|22,856
|5.0%
|0
|7,681
|246,780
|3,497,287
|43,034
|2,425,825
|12 June 2021
|1030*
|297
|26,650
|4.1%
|2
|7,681
|245,744
|3,477,378
|45,769
|2,402,700
|11 June 2021
|1,104*
|241
|28,563
|4.1%
|0
|7,679
|13
|132
|244,714
|3,459,063
|47,911
|2,375,246
|10 June 2021
|735
|217
|28,379
|2.8%
|1
|7,679
|14
|124
|243,610
|3,441,217
|50,272
|2,345,181
|9 June 2021
|1,011
|241
|36,227
|3.0%
|1
|7,678
|14
|121
|242,875
|3,422,431
|50,057
|2,313,695
|8 June 2021
|695
|157
|14,873
|5.0%
|0
|7,677
|12
|121
|241,864
|3,403,866
|48,489
|2,282,203
|7 June 2021
|641
|16,192
|4.2%
|0
|12
|122
|3,386,321
|2,251,259
|6 June 2021
|775
|215
|20,675
|4.0%
|0
|7,677
|240,528
|3,365,779
|44,883
|2,227,493
|5 June 2021
|860
|201
|27,436
|3.4%
|1
|7,677
|239,753
|3,345,842
|51,814
|2,202,547
|4 June 2021
|992
|213
|26,962
|3.9%
|2
|7,676
|8
|116
|238,893
|3,326,005
|53,145
|2,170,570
|3 June 2021
|835
|227
|31,841
|2.8%
|4
|7,674
|8
|110
|237,901
|3,305,812
|50,992
|2,137,618
|2 June 2021
|677
|160
|26,258
|2.8%
|1
|7,670
|10
|114
|237,066
|3,286,261
|49,917
|2,106,177
|1 June 2021
|478
|107
|16,489
|3.1%
|0
|7,669
|10
|106
|236,389
|3,267,290
|47,130
|2,075,231
|28 May 2021
|641
|132
|25,939
|2.6%
|2
|7,668
|6
|90
|234,312
|3,196,051
|49,965
|1,971,006
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644