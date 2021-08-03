Edinburgh International Festival, the world’s leading performing arts festival, pioneers the return of live performance in Scotland from 7 – 29 August with a diverse programme of UK and international artists.

This year’s programme features over 170 classical and contemporary music, theatre, opera, dance and spoken word performances, including 15 new commissions and premieres.

Back l-r – Clare Barrett and Sean Carpio. Front l-r – Enda Walsh, Aoife Duffin and Domhnall Gleeson © 2021 J.L. Preece

The 2021 International Festival programme features the world premiere of Enda Walsh’s ‘Medicine’ from the award-winning Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, presented in association with The Traverse.

Featuring Domhnall Gleeson alongside Clare Barrett, Seán Carpio and Aoife Duffin, ‘Medicine’ examines social responses to mental health concerns while deconstructing the fabric of theatrical performance.

Writer and Director of ‘Medicine’ – Enda Walsh. © 2021 J.L. Preece

Audience safety is central to the planning of the 2021 Festival, with measures including outdoor venues, social distancing, shorter performances with no intervals, audience members seated in bubbles and, in a first for the International Festival, online access to 18 free full-length performances.

Full details and ticketing information at www.eif.co.uk

