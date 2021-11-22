SGB Premiership side Wolverhampton Wolves have confirmed that Berwick Bandits teenager Leon Flint will again take their Rising Star position next season.

Flint was snapped up a month into the 2021 campaign following Tom Bacon’s decision to quit the sport, and he contributed important points as Wolves reached the Premiership play-offs.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Leon has agreed to come back to Wolverhampton in 2022.

“He proved to be a popular addition to the team last season, and he certainly built up a relationship with our supporters.

“Not only is Leon a rider with a big future ahead of him, we also saw some progression during his time with Wolverhampton in 2021 also. He’s a nice lad, and he came and settled into the team straight away.”

Like this: Like Loading...