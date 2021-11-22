This year, you are invited to celebrate St Andrew’s Day with a dram tasting in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

One of Edinburgh’s most historical sites, The Real Mary King’s Close, has teamed up with local whisky experts and retailers, Jeffrey Street Whisky, to create a unique tour: A Dram of History.

This will be a crafted whisky tasting tour in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town. During a 90-minute guided tour, you will taste four special drams from across Scotland, including a first release whisky from St Andrews as well as Mary King’s Close own whisky.

Whiskies to be tasted at Mary Kings Close PHOTO Stewart Attwood

Discover the secrets of Edinburgh’s illicit stills, and delve into the history of our national drink as you explore over 400 years of whisky production in Scotland. Follow in the footsteps of a former resident as you journey back in time, and explore the rooms, streets, and spaces underneath Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile.

The tour will last 1 hour 30 minutes and is priced at £45 per person.

Tuesday 30 November, tours starting at 6pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the website.

Whisky tasting at Mary Kings Close PHOTO Stewart Attwood

