The Edinburgh Diwali is the festival of lights taking place in the capital as well as all over the world, marking the most famous Indian festival. The event was open and free to all and continued after the parade into Princes Street Gardens with fireworks as a finale.

CSgt Richard Kerr leading the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at Edinburgh Diwali. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Diwali brings communities together creating an eclectic atmosphere beginning with a parade led by the Rt Hon Lord Provost, Glencorse and Stockbridge Pipe Bands, the Bollywood dancers of Edinburgh and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The music and dance event in Princes Street Gardens was followed by a fireworks display set off from the gardens and staged by 21CC.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Frank Ross with Foysol Chouhury MSP on the left of the photo and President of Edinburgh Diwali, Rajnish Singh on the right with the ladies from Edinburgh Bollywood Dancers Edinburgh Diwali 2021. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

