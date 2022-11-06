After the parade from St Andrew Square to Castle Street, all the performers took to the stage in Princes Street Gardens this afternoon.

The Parade was joined by the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, The Consul General of India Edinburgh, Consul General Shri. Bijay Selvaraj and Rajnish Singh, President of Edinburgh Diwali.

They were followed by 28 members of the Scottish Regiment Band, the Stockbridge Pipe Band, the Glencorse Pipe Band and Edinburgh Noise Society and were accompanied by seven groups of dancers representing dance forms from different parts of India. This year marks 75 years of Indian independence, and makes this year’s Diwali which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

The eclectic programme of dance, drama and music including Indian, Scottish and Fusion performances by Dance@Studio 21, Dance Ihayami, Bollyfeat, Agnya Movement and Theiya Arts.

This was followed by an extract from the epic of Ramayana performed by artists and students from Edinburgh and Bharatiya Ashram Dundee.

Kaushik Shukla, an Indian singer, was accompanied by instrumentalists from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Then it was time for the fireworks staged in Princes Street Gardens by 21CC.

Thanks to Thomas Haywood Photography for all the photos below.

Like this: Like Loading...