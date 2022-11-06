After the parade from St Andrew Square to Castle Street, all the performers took to the stage in Princes Street Gardens this afternoon.
The Parade was joined by the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, The Consul General of India Edinburgh, Consul General Shri. Bijay Selvaraj and Rajnish Singh, President of Edinburgh Diwali.
They were followed by 28 members of the Scottish Regiment Band, the Stockbridge Pipe Band, the Glencorse Pipe Band and Edinburgh Noise Society and were accompanied by seven groups of dancers representing dance forms from different parts of India. This year marks 75 years of Indian independence, and makes this year’s Diwali which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness.
The eclectic programme of dance, drama and music including Indian, Scottish and Fusion performances by Dance@Studio 21, Dance Ihayami, Bollyfeat, Agnya Movement and Theiya Arts.
This was followed by an extract from the epic of Ramayana performed by artists and students from Edinburgh and Bharatiya Ashram Dundee.
Kaushik Shukla, an Indian singer, was accompanied by instrumentalists from Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Then it was time for the fireworks staged in Princes Street Gardens by 21CC.
Thanks to Thomas Haywood Photography for all the photos below.
Hearts fans ‘Glad All Over’ at gutsy win over Well
The fans were in full voice at the final whistle after ice cool Lawrence Shankland (pictured by Nigel Duncan) slotted the game-winning penalty for ten-man Hearts in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle in the cinch Scottish Premiership, but he was only one of 14 heroes who played their part on a heady day…
Continue Reading Hearts fans ‘Glad All Over’ at gutsy win over Well
Tram inquiry moves along towards final report
Lord Hardie issued warning letters relating to his report into the Trams Project in Edinburgh earlier this week. He has informed recipients of the letters that if they wish to respond, the response must be received by the Inquiry no later than 5 pm on Friday 2 December 2022. This is to allow any witnesses…
Continue Reading Tram inquiry moves along towards final report
Police dealt with incidents in several areas of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night
Police Scotland’s Public Order trained officers supported local police officers in what they say “proved to be a challenging Bonfire Night for emergency services”. In total, 483 calls were received by Police Scotland relating to fireworks offences night. This is a reduction on the 581 incidents recorded the previous year and reflects a downward trend…
Continue Reading Police dealt with incidents in several areas of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night
Attacks on fire crews reported
Fire crews came under attack on Saturday night, but no injuries were reported. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say this is typically one of their busiest nights, and report that five attacks on crews were reported in Scotland between 3.30pm and 11.30pm. Two of these were in the East Service Delivery Area where 252 calls…
Second man charged in connection with deaths in Greendykes
A second man has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in Greendykes Road. The 40-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. Previously a 65-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the same incident and appeared at the Sheriff Court on Friday. Officers were called to…
Continue Reading Second man charged in connection with deaths in Greendykes
Gangs of youths with fireworks in Niddrie cause “disorder”
On Saturday evening gangs of youths wearing balaclavas were witnessed setting off fireworks on the main road in Niddrie, mainly in the direction of cars passing by, and including a police car according to reports. There is footage on social media showing a stationary ambulance nearby which also came under fire, and other vehicles passing…
Continue Reading Gangs of youths with fireworks in Niddrie cause “disorder”