A 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road crash which resulted in a horse being put down in West Lothian.

The incident happened around 5.15pm on Thursday, 16 September 2021 on an unclassified rural road to Armadale from the B8028 at Avonbridge.

The horse was euthanized after the incident. No people were injured.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

