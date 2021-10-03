What the Fork Monarchs put in a powerhouse display at Redcar Bears on Sunday, never being headed and pulling away in the latter stages to win 51-39 in the first-leg of their championship play-off quarter final.

There were fantastic performances throughout with Drew Kemp and Josh Pickering both hauling in 13, writes a Monarchs spokesman.

Pickering (pictured) said: ‘We came here with every intention to win. We got the draw early in the season but that was our first away match and we hadn’t had any practice so we knew we would go better.

‘For me, I was focused on winning races. That’s my job now for this team and I need to score as many as possible.”

No date has been confirmed for the second-leg but it is likely to be at Armadale on Friday.

Redcar 39: Wright 10, Sarjeant 7+1, Allen 11, Kerr 6 , Kinsley 0, Jenkins 5+2, Blair 0

Edinburgh 51: Masters 10+2, Thomson 7+1, Pickering 13, Worrall 7, Kemp 13, Edwards 1

