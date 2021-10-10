Hibs returned from Ibrox empty handed after a narrow 2-1 defeat to league leaders Rangers yesterday.

Head Coach Jack Ross made one change from the side that beat St Johnstone at Easter Road last Saturday with Jake Doyle-Hayes replacing Kyle Magennis.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/04/2021 Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs beat Livingston 2-1 thanks to a brace of first half goals from Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs opened the scoring after four minutes when Chris Cadden’s deep cross from the right was headed past keeper Allan McGregor by Kevin Nisbet.

The visitors looked to be in control of the game until the 30th minute when Ryan Porteous was sent off following a rash challenge on Joe Aribo. Although he got to the ball first his follow through was deemed dangerous.

Scott Allan then made way for defender Darren McGregor as Rangers began to dictate but Hibs went in at the break 1-0 up.

After the restart Rangers enjoyed plenty of possession, but struggled to create openings before Kemar Roofe replaced Glen Kamara and grabbed the equaliser with a looping header from Nathan Patterson’s cross.

Matt Macey produced a great save to deny Ianis Hagi before Rangers grabbed the winner from another header.

Borna Barisic sent in a cross from the left, and Alfredo Morelos was free to head the ball past Macey sparking delight from the fans.

After the final whistle Ross told BBC Scotland: I’m angry at losing the game because of the manner of the goals we concede. Then I’m angry at myself because I’ve had to be angry at the players.

“We’re a good team at the moment, but we want to be a very good team and very good teams still win the game from that position.”

On the sending off he added: “I think Ryan gives him a decision to make

“I don’t necessarily agree with the decision but I can understand why it’s given. He [Porteous] has got my absolute support.

“He has made strides in the last year and a half but he’s going to have to learn from this one again.”

Rangers: McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara (Roofe 55’), Lundstram, Aribo (Bacuna 79’), Wright (Davis 80’), Hagi, Morelos. Substitutes not used: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Bassey, Sakala.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Cadden (Murphy 82’), Doyle-Hayes (Gogic 76’), Newell, Doig, Allan (McGregor 33’), Boyle, Nisbet. Substitutes not used: Dabrowski, Stevenson, Scott, Wright.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

Attendance: 49,125.

Like this: Like Loading...