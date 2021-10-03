The agony continues for Fife Flyers who lost heavily for the second time in 24-hours when they were hammered 5-1 at Cardiff Devils in the Elite League.

Devils opened the scoring after six minutes when Brodie Reid netted and it was 2-0 six minutes later when Joshua Waller converted on the power play.

Flyers hit back when Greg Chase scored two minutes later assisted by Carson Stadnyk but it turned out to be their only joy on a difficult night.

Josh Lammon made it 3-1 after 36 minutes and it became 4-1 just over a minute later when Brodie Reid found the net.

After 51 minutes it was 5-1 when Cole Stanford converted and that completed the scoring on another difficult night for coach Todd Dutiaume and his new-look squad.

Meanwhile, Dundee Stars claimed two goals in the final three minutes to edge Belfast Giants 4-2 in the Challenge Cup and earn revenge for a 2-0 defeat in the same competition in Northern Ireland on Friday.

It was also Dundee’s second win in 24 hours after a confidence-boosting 6-1 Challenge Cup victory at Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

Charlie Combs netted twice in the first ten minutes but Giants hit back to level with David Goodwin converting after 28 minutes and Sam Ruopp eight minutes later.

Stars left it late but Timi Lahtinen after 57 minutes and Dillon Lawrence with 59 seconds left after Giants had withdrawn their netminder to have six skaters wrapped up the points.

