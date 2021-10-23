For your November diary here are registration details for a wellbeing day being held in Bo’ness.

Embodying Creative Connections will be a three hour workshop on 20 November which will take you on a journey to make deeper connections with yourself for an improved sense of general wellbeing.

The morning will be facilitated by qualified hatha yoga teacher and shiatsu massage practitioner Sara McGuire and qualified dance teacher, performer and yoga practitioner Joanna Marshall.

The day will begin with introductions, a short meditation and pranayama (breathwork), followed by yoga in stillness before moving into some guided intuitive movement with music. The morning will end with yoga nidra (relaxation and also known as yogic sleep) and a circle with time for feedback.

No previous experience of yoga, dance or movement is required. Those attending should wear loose, comfortable clothing and arrive promptly – doors open 10am. Booking below.







