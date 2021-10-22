Ricky Wells (pictured in an Edinburgh race jacket) came back to haunt his former Edinburgh Monarchs paymasters with 14 points as Glasgow Tigers cruised into the final of the SGB Championship play-off and a joust with Poole Pirates.

Wells won four of his five heats and was backed by Broc Nicol with ten points in a 47-43 defeat at Armadale.

However, Tigers won 56-34 in the first-leg and ran out 99-81 winners on aggregate.

Skipper Sam Masters was best for the home side with 11 points and Richie Worrall claimed nine but the first-leg deficit proved too big.

RESULT: SGB Championship play-off, semi-final, second-leg: Edinburgh Monarchs 47, Glasgow Tigers 43 (agg: 81-99)

Like this: Like Loading...