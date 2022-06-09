Scotland’s national centre for dance, Dance Base, has announced its 2022 August programme, presented as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the year celebrating the 75th anniversary of Edinburgh festivals.

Known for giving a platform to Scottish dancers and choreographers on the world’s biggest stage, Dance Base becomes a home to 12 Scotland-based companies and artists this summer, including Festival favourites such as Scottish Dance Theatre and Catherine Wheels Theatre Company as well as some of the most ground-breaking dance professionals working in the country today – Sadiq Ali, Tess Letham, Eve Mutso, Penny Chivas, Charlotte Mclean and Jack Webb, to name a few – many of whom have grown and developed their practice at Dance Base.

Dance Base announces its 21st festival programme showcasing Scottish dance talent on the world’s biggest arts platform. Image credit – Ian Georgeson

From Taiwan, South Korea, India and Australia through Belgium, Norway and Ireland to Canada, a range of internationally acclaimed artists make their way to the Scotland’s national centre for dance to present their work to Edinburgh and global audiences. The programme includes Fishamble, Granhøj Dans, 71Bodies and Wooshing Machine, among many others. Full programme overview below.

The 2022 programme is curated by Morag Deyes MBE who shaped Dance Base’s path when she served as its Artistic Director between 1994 and 2021. Morag’s 26 visionary years leading the organisation included establishing Dance Base’s festival offer in 2001. Driven by the urgent need to showcase Scottish dance talent at the world’s biggest arts festival, with particular focus on independent artists who often cannot take the risks associated with producing a show for the Fringe, Dance Base under Morag’s leadership established itself as one of the major festival venues.

Going from strength to strength, Dance Base stayed true to its original vision and is now the go-to venue for both dance enthusiasts and promoters and those seeking memorable and entertaining shows from home-grown and international talent. Over the two decades, Dance Base built strong relationships with some of the world’s most daring and innovative artists hailing from countries such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Poland, New Zealand and the Nordic region, most of which are also reflected in the fantastic 2022 programme.

Morag Deyes said: “Seems like we are all breaking through into a new truth, growing without ossifying, unpretentious, powerful, connected and passionate – our 2022 programme is full of visionary artists, their hopes and fears and genuine love for the planet, their art form, us. This year we fearlessly shake up conventions, explore differences and offer you dance that creates the potential for real change.”

