With festive cheer starting to build as 2021 draws to a close, Dance Base celebrates all things dance by hosting a new showcase, SNOW MOTION: three evenings of live performance back in the glorious Studio 1 space.

This December, Dance Base is delighted to welcome a fantastic array of dance artists from across Scotland to bring their work back to the stage and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dance Base making its home in the Grassmarket building. Each artist joining the company has a deep connection to the Company having developed work with Dance Base over the years through residencies, Festival performances and sharings.

This new showcase also marks the first major Dance Base project for the company’s new Artistic Director, Tony Mills, which is set to showcase his bold new vision for the organisation.

With a different programme each evening, there is truly something for everyone, from playful takes on office life, to lyrical explorations of an enchanted Hebridean world, to a delightful tale about food (and being eaten!) for younger audiences.

Featuring new and reimagined performances by Bridie Gane, Jen Wren, Kirsten Newell, Mamoru Iriguchi, Taylor Han and Tess Letham, SNOW MOTION celebrates storytelling and connection, showcasing an array of live music, physical theatre, spoken word and contemporary and traditional dance. Click here for more information on each performance.

SNOW MOTION is a celebration of Dance Base in its 20th year in the Grassmarket. As well as featuring artists connected to the organisation, it will also showcase the organisation’s history, and hugely popular programme of dance classes. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early and take part in a fun and uplifting dance class suitable for all levels.

A bar will be set up so if a class doesn’t appeal, there’s also the chance to chat with friends over some festive drinks and follow Dance Base’s history with a brand-new exhibition display in the building.

SNOW MOTION is an evening for us to come together again, raise a glass to all that has been, get in the Christmas mood, and – most importantly – dance!

This event has been made possible thanks to support from Creative Scotland and funding from Scottish Government through the Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund.

