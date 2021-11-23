Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, found red-hot Guildford Flames too hot to handle as the Scots skidded to a second Elite League defeat in three games.

The victory takes the Surrey-based combine to top spot in the ten-strong Premier Sports Elite League table by a point over long-time pace-setters Sheffield Steelers and the home side started well, bagging two goals in the opening session.

Ian Watters netted after 13 minutes and Robert Lachowicz added the second five minutes later. John Dunbar made it 3-0 six minutes after that but Clan re-grouped and Colton Yellow Horn opened their account unassisted in the 39th minute.

The visitors claimed their second five minutes later when Brock Beukeboom netted assisted by Yellow Horn to put Guildford under real pressure for the first time, but Ian Watters steadied home nerves with a fourth after 49 minutes.

Elite League: Guildford Flames 4, Glasgow Clan 2

PICTURE: Matt Haywood who had two shots on goal against Guildford

