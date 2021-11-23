Next year The Proclaimers will record their twelfth studio album and the duo will then start touring from the summer, kicking off with a main stage appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival in June.

The pair will be home again in December 2022 to play Edinburgh Playhouse on 9 and 10 December before heading north to Perth Inverness and Aberdeen.

In 2018 their ‘Angry Cyclist’ album was released to immense acclaim, becoming their eighth UK Top 40 album debuting in the UK Official Album charts at 17 and at number 3 in the UK Official Independent Album Charts.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single ‘Letter from America’. Since then their enduring appeal across generations has have over the years seen them enjoy huge success across the globe

The Proclaimers songs are timeless, capturing a gamut of human emotions, written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit. Their songs feature at weddings, funerals and everything in-between and there is one song, an early celebration of falling head over heels in love that is known the world over and has become a staggering global anthem. There are many others that have gained great popularity in different parts of the planet and then there is a wide cross section of sublime songs embraced by a multitude that has kept up with The Proclaimers studio albums, compilation collections and extensive touring over three decades.

On BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island discs, David Tennant described his first track by The Proclaimers – “I could have chosen any and every track from this band, probably my favourite band of all time. They write the most spectacular songs, big hearted, uncynical passionate songs.”

TICKETS ON SALE FROM FRIDAY 26TH NOVEMBER AT 9AM

WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK WWW.PROCLAIMERS.CO.UK

The Proclaimers at Edinburgh Castle 21 July 2019 Photo: www.MartinMcAdam.com

Like this: Like Loading...