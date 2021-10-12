Pantomime is back at The Brunton and Hansel and Gretel is the production, written and directed by award-winning theatre maker John Binnie.

Remember Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018 and Cinderella in 2019? Both were well-received by the audience and the media.

Last winter, Binnie (pictured) wrote and directed Rapunzel The Pantomime – a family film, which was enjoyed by schools and families who viewed it online during the Festive period.

Moving on, the Hansel and Gretel creative team includes set and costume designer Robin Mitchell, musical director Tommie Travers and Amy Robinson as choreographer.

Auditions took place in September to recruit the talented young chorus who will join the professional cast and the Brunton welcomes well-loved faces amongst the professional cast.

Eilidh Weir plays Gretel with Ross Donnachie as her wee brother Hansel. Experienced Graham Crammond returns in the role of Dame Maisie Nature with panto baddy Wendy Seager as Witch Wart-Nose.

Hansel & Gretel The Pantomime runs from 7 to 31 December and tickets are available from The Brunton on 0131 653 5245 or www.thebrunton.co.uk

