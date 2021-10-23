Foysol Choudhury MSP has said that many of his constituents have been in touch regarding the recent reported spiking incidents in Edinburgh.

Mr Choudhury said: “I intend to monitor the situation in the city and look to ask questions in Parliament.”

The Lothian MSP explained that the council has implemented a number of measures to ensure women’s safety, particularly during the night-time economy.

According to information issued by the council this includes a a network of 193 interconnected CCTV cameras in locations that have been identified as real or emerging hotspots for antisocial or other behaviour that can compromise safety.

A network of an additional 13 mobile CCTV cameras are also deployed on a weekly basis to ensure safety in public places. All permanent and mobile CCTV cameras are monitored 24/7.

The cameras are also interlinked and connected with Shop Watch, Pub Watch and Police radio, so as soon as an incident or concern arises, an immediate coordinated response is triggered.

This response can involve Police officers, and/or Street Assist, the organisation which supports people who are identified as being potentially vulnerable.

The Edinburgh Community Safety Partnership provides Transport Marshals for the busiest taxi ranks such as those on Lothian Road, the High Street, and Leith Street, and the marshals make sure that passengers are safe while waiting for and upon entering a black cab, on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm to 4.30am.

Currently, licensed premises are required to perform more checks in terms of collecting more visitor information than ever before.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said earlier in the week: “We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated.

“These do not appear to be linked.

“We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact Police via 101.”





