A care home in Edinburgh has been praised for its tailored approach to providing care and high standards of service at an industry award ceremony.

Cramond Residence won ‘Best Luxury Care Home’ at the Scottish Enterprise Awards 2021.

The home was awarded for its innovation, excellence and dedication to providing the best service to residents.

Graeme Kelly, Managing Director at the 74-bedroom home, said: “Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care so it is an honour to win this award category.

“The past 18 months have been particularly challenging as we manoeuvred our way through uncertain times and began returning the home towards normality again.

“Our dedicated staff, like so many key workers, have been truly inspirational throughout those 18 months. They’ve given the community here the best possible care, hospitality and experiences.

“Everyone at the home is delighted to win this award and believe it reflects the hard work and extra mile everyone goes on a daily basis.”

The home offers nurse-led care, as well as offering a varied lifestyle programme. During this pandemic we have seen residents embark on a “Grand Tour of Scotland”, with distilleries, museums and attractions providing virtual tours and experiences.

Cramond Residence is a purpose-built care home combining luxurious, five-star accommodation with outstanding clinical standards – with places available from £1850 per week.

The home offers high quality care for up to 74 residents providing a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from our highly-trained team.

The nine small bubble group living facilities have up to nine bedrooms, a private lounge, dining and snug facilities.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

