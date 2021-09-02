Birmingham Brummies kept their SGB Championship play-off hopes alive by toppling leaders Poole 49-41 at Perry Barr in midweek and they visit Armadale on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm) to face fifth-placed Edinburgh Monarchs in a key SGB Championship fixture.

Pirates were reduced to five riders when Stefan Nielsen crashed out in Heat 1, but a tight contest still ensued with ex-Monarchs rider Steve Worrall and former Brummies star Danny King in top form.

But two 5-1s to the hosts in Heats 11 and 14, both involving reserve Paco Castagna (11+1) secured victory, and Chris Harris then inflicted the only defeat on King (14) in Heat 15 with Erik Riss third to leave the Pirates point-less from the meeting.

Birmingham are eighth in the 12-strong championship boss Laurence Rogers said: “That was a superb performance – we said we’d be going for it, and we certainly did, and it was nice to deny them a point in the process.”

That was a boost for title-chasing Glasgow Tigers who visit Poole on Friday night (7.30pm) looking to claw back some of the ten-point deficit between the clubs.



