What the Fork Monarchs have cut Perthshire-based William Lawson from the side and replaced him with teenager Anders Rowe (pictured) following his release by Redcar Bears.

Anders rode in this year’s British Final and started the season in superb form in the Premiership with several double-figure scores for Ipswich.

He then suffered knee ligament damage at King’s Lynn and missed much of July but has gradually been regaining his form since then.

The newcomer has raced Armadale twice, and on the second occasion he led skipper Sam Masters until the last bend.

Rowe admitted: “I hadn’t really expected to lose my place (at Redcar). I was just getting back on my feet after my injury and getting back to how I was. I was feeling comfortable on the bike again.”

The 19-year-old has ridden in Poland and believes that is something everyone should aim for.

Meanwhile, an in-form Kasper Andersen powered to 12 points as they defeated a Berwick Bullets Select 50-40 in a challenge match despite 14 points from rising star Leon Flint.

