Fife Flyers, sponsored by the UNISON Fife Health Branch, have confirmed the signing of experienced forward Greg Chase.

The 26-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada is a former seventh round draft pick for National Hockey League side Edmonton Oilers and he has iced in the Canadian WHL and the American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League.

Chase started off his professional career in 2010/11 at WHL side the Calgary Hitmen until he moved to the Victoria Royals. In the Western Hockey League, the right-handed forward iced 265 times and scored 221 points.

He then moved to the United States where he played for Bakersfield Condors and the Norfolk Admirals.

Springfield Thunderbirds, Hartford Wolf Pack, Allen Americans, Maine Mariners and Wichita Thunder are some of his other clubs.

Todd Dutiaume (pictured), Fife Flyers’ head coach. said: “Greg’s resume speaks for itself. He instantly improves our line-up with proven offensive punch.

“He is familiar with a number of former Flyers’ players who helped get this signing over the line. This latest signing complements our young, talented, hungry bunch and we feel our forward line-up is shaping up nicely.”

