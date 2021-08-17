Seven-times British champion, Scott Nicholls, top scored with 12 points and ex-Glasgow Tigers racer Paul Starke was next best on 11 as lowly Kent Kings comfortably disposed of Berwick Bandits 57-33 in the SGB Championship.

The home side, who beat second-placed Edinburgh Monarchs 46-43 last week at home after three straight defeats, were 15-3 ahead after three races and 23-7 in front after five heats and were never troubled.

A 5-1 in the final race for Bandits helped put a better gloss on the scoreline but Kent move off the bottom of the 12-strong league after their welcome win.

Aaron Summers (pictured) was Berwick’s top scorer with nine points and in-form Leon Flint next best on eight and team manager Gary Flint will have work to do to raise moral ahead of Bandits’ trip to new bottom-markers Birmingham Brummies tonight (WED, 7.30pm).



