In one of the most anticipated announcements, the building that once was Binns will open as Johnnie Walker Princes Street on 6 September 2021.

Diageo has completely overhauled the 71,500 square feet building to create a new visitor experience based on their best-selling whisky, accompanied by a range of food and drink.

The eight floor store will be topped by the 1820 roof top bar with views across the city and up to Edinburgh Castle. The Label Studio will host live events and performances throughout the year.

One of the experiences on offer will include a one of a kind immersive journey of Flavour tour leading visitors through Johnnie Walker’s search for flavour. This will be a sensory experience with a curated exploration of Scottish whiskies and an opportunity to discover the inspiring stories behind Scotland’s whisky brands.

There will be an opportunity to shop with a selection of exclusive Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskies and merchandise including limited edition bottling.

Diageo is spending £185 million on Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland and already has venues at Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Over the past year we have faced unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic but now we can finally start the countdown to the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“We have built an incredibly talented and diverse team who will bring the Johnnie Walker story to life, creating a world-class experience for our guests.

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street will offer something unlike any other visitor experience in Scotland. It will be a venue for everyone, whether that’s visitors to Scotland or local people in Edinburgh, Scotch whisky lovers or those savouring Scotch whisky for the first time. We can’t wait for you to join us.”

The team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street have put a number of Covid measures in place to ensure the safety of all their customers, including a one-way system and extra cleaning. Guests will be required to wear masks and encouraged to pay with contactless methods.

Diageo say that pre-booking of any visit is highly recommended.

Tickets for the Johnnie Walker Princes Street tours start from £25, which includes a 90-minute tour and three personalised Scotch whisky drinks. Guests can enjoy the bars without having to book a tour ticket, with details on how to make a reservation coming soon. The ground floor retail space can also be accessed without a ticket.

To sign up to the Johnnie Walker Princes Street mailing list and for more information, visit www.johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com

Like this: Like Loading...