Johnnie Walker Princes Street and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society have announced a new partnership with the whisky experience supporting the festival as an Official Partner Destination.

Since launching in September 2021, Johnnie Walker Princes Street has become a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors. With its views of Edinburgh Castle and the cityscape, guests visiting the attraction are guaranteed a tremendous experience. It offers personalised immersive tours, two rooftop bars, a dedicated events space and retail store packed with exclusive items. Johnnie Walker Princes Street offers festival goers eight floors of whisky adventures in the West End.

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the partnership brings together the world’s renowned arts festival with the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky.

As Edinburgh plays host to artists and audiences from around the world this summer, Johnnie Walker Princes Street will welcome them for an experience to invigorate their senses in August, and beyond. As part of the partnership, Johnnie Walker Princes Street will feature across the Fringe venues map – a core navigation tool to ensure audiences enjoy their visit to Edinburgh and are able to easily find the wealth of Fringe venues across the city.

You can find this navigation tool in the back of the programme or collect a handy pocket version from the Fringe Shop during the Fringe.

In line with the net zero targets recently set out in the Fringe Society’s future development goals, Johnnie Walker Princes Street are also supporting the delivery of the Fringe’s e-ticketing journey, a significant digital development for 2022.

Barbara Smith – Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street said: “The Johnnie Walker Princes Street team is delighted to be coming on board as Official Sponsorship Partner of The Edinburgh Festival Fringe in its momentous 75thyear. 2022 is a big year for us too, as we’ll enjoy our first full summer in Edinburgh. Our location in the heart of the West End is perfect for festival goers and what’s more they’ll get the perfect view of the city in full swing from our rooftop bar.”

Shona McCarthy, CEO at The Edinburgh Fringe Society said:”We’re delighted to expand our previous partnership with Johnnie Walker into an exciting new one with Johnnie Walker Princes Street. We’ve watched the development of the attraction over the last few years, and it’s a fantastic addition to Edinburgh’s visitor offer. Through the support of this partnership, we have been able to make improvements to our ticketing experience this August, and also bring back the popular Fringe venues map. We look forward to working with Barbara and the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street during the busy weeks ahead, and into 2023 and beyond.”

Like this: Like Loading...