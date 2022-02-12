Johnnie Walker Princes Street is offering couples a picture perfect moment this Valentine’s Day, with free portraits under the iconic Binns Clock from 5-7pm on Monday 14 February 2022.

A favourite romantic meeting point in the city for decades, the clock is credited by countless couples as the place where it all started for them. Now the clock has been lovingly restored prior to the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, and any couple booking a Journey of Flavour tour on Monday 14 February can be photographed there for free.

The 90-minute immersive experience takes guests through a multi-sensory story of whisky, Scotland and flavour, and is topped off with three personalised drinks.

Here’s how to take part:

Attend Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s Journey of Flavour Tour on Monday 14 February 2022.

Attend the ground floor retail store and produce your ticket / e-ticket to a member of staff.

Slots are available on a first come first served basis from 5pm until 7pm.

Data protection forms must be signed to take part.

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said:“We’re no strangers to hosting couples at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. We’ve been told we make a great location for a date, whether it’s a first or even one hundred and first. The Journey of Flavour has proven popular with those looking for romance, and given how iconic the Binns Clock is in the Edinburgh dating scene, we thought we’d offer something a little special to guests who book the experience this Valentine’s Day.”

The Journey of Flavour is just one of many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Specially designed sharing platters are also available for couples to while away the hours with gorgeous views over Edinburgh in the stunning rooftop 1820 Bar. The ground floor retail store has countless gift ideas to suit all tastes and budgets, and the personalisation station will offer free engraving on all purchases over £65 for compatible bottles until 14 February. Popular options include Johnnie Walker Red Label gift sets and Johnnie Walker 18-Year-Old gift sets.

Book your Journey of Flavour tour here

