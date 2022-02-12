Todd Dutiaume praised his squad after fired-up Fife Flyers recorded three straight Premier Sports Elite League wins in a row thanks to a 5-1 success at Guildford Flames despite being outshot 42-17.



The Kirkcaldy club, supported by UNISON Fife health branch, won the first session 1-0, secured the middle stanza 3-1 and closed out the game with a 1-0 third period scoreline.



Michael McNicholas netted after seven minutes for Flyers and Dumfries-born Bari McKenzie added a second after 26 minutes.



Brett Ferguson scored Flames goal less than three minutes later but Jacob Benson (pictured), Tommi Jokinen and Carson Stadnyk completed the scoring.



Kirtmart Dundee Stars, who edged Belfast Giants 4-3 after overtime on Friday on Tayside, were thrashed 7-0 by the Northern Irish side at The Dundee Ice Arena, four of the goals coming in eight minutes during the middle session.



Mark Cooper and Tyler Soy netted doubles with singles from Ben Lake, Scott Conway and J J Piccinich.



In Braehead, Aspray Glasgow West-backed Glasgow Clan suffered a major blow. Coach Malcolm Cameron said pre-game that a win was a must against play-off rivals Coventry Blaze, but the home side were 1-0, 3-1 and 5-3 behind during the clash.



Blaze won 6-4, a victory clinched by an empty net goal from Mitch Cook 40 seconds from time after Cameron gambled by withdrawing his netminder to have six skaters.



Elite League: Dundee Stars 0, Belfast Giants 7; Glasgow Clan 4, Coventry Blaze 6; Guildford Flames 1, Fife Flyers 5



