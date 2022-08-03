Next month, Alzheimer Scotland will hold its Memory Walk over the weekend of 16 to 18 September and all Scots are invited to take part.

The walk can be completed in any way participants choose – all they have to do is find somewhere that has a special meaning and walk here at a time of their choosing over the weekend. The tagline is Your Walk, Your Way.

The distance is not important and can be a lap of the garden or many kilometres depending on ability. And the walk is fee to enter although the idea behind it is to raise funds with family and friends.

Those taking part can set up their own Memory Walk page on the online Facebook group where they can share their reasons for taking part and the details of what they are doing.

Kirsty Stewart, Alzheimer Scotland Stakeholder Engagement Executive Lead, said:“I am delighted to be welcoming back Alzheimer Scotland’s annual Memory Walk.



“Now in its fifth year, it is a great opportunity to bring the dementia community together; to be able to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, remember loved ones and show support for people living with dementia, their family members and carers.



“It’s only with the help of our incredible supporters that we can continue to be there for people living with dementia and their families.



“This event always brings with it a sense of hope, reinvigoration, and community that I can’t wait to get involved with again this year. I look forward to seeing those that regularly support our Memory Walks, and hopefully meet a few new faces, too.



“Together we can make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

To sign up to Scotland’s Memory Walk, visit: memorywalk.alzscot.org

