Alzheimer Scotland wants to get you chatting over a cup of tea. The charity is launching its Tea & Blether campaign to get people talking about dementia.

So pick a date gather some friends or work colleagues and hold an event to raise funds and raise awareness of dementia. Every cup of tea poured goes a long way to support those who have dementia. Alzheimer Scotland promises that every penny raised will stay in Scotland as they strive to “ensure nobody faces dementia alone”.

Kirsty Stewart, Executive Lead for Stakeholder Engagement, said: “Alzheimer Scotland is delighted to launch Tea & Blether as a new national fundraising campaign.



“Some of our local teams across Scotland have been delivering Tea & Blether-style coffee mornings for quite a few years and we know our supporters enjoy taking part in this style of event.



“The successful ingredient is, of course, connection, and we hope that by talking about dementia, we are able to help raise awareness, reduce stigma and bring communities together to support people with dementia and their carers.



“Every penny raised for Alzheimer Scotland stays in Scotland and, as a charity, we are continually amazed and grateful for our supporters’ efforts to, ultimately, help us ensure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Alzheimer Scotland’s Dementia Resource Centres will also run their own events to coincide with those happening across the country.

register online for free at blether.alzscot.org to get your fundraising pack that ensures you’ll host a Tea & Blether worth talking about.

Participants are invited to host their Tea & Blether coffee morning during Dementia Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 30 May to Friday 5 June. Join in the conversation online by posting a photo on Twitter or Instagram with your favourite mug and mention @AlzScot with the hashtag #MugShot.

