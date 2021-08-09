Linlithgow Loch, which is popular with anglers throughout the Lothians, remains closed as the water, in the shadow of Linlithgow Palace, is experiencing problems with algae.

Bosses hoped that the problem would have cleared sufficiently by the end of last week, but an inspection was held and the decision taken.

Tom Lambert, secretary, said that a further inspection would be held at the end of this week and the club hope to re-open on Monday.

That, he said, is dependent on the state of the water.

The closure, now in its third week, has come at the wrong time for the club as they are normally busy during July and August with visiting parties.

Lambert added: “We can’t allow anglers to go out with the water the way it is.”

Moving onto sea angling and the Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the seventh of their 11-match summer series on Wednesday, August 11.

It is a roving match where anglers can take their pick of venues between Winterfield Golf Club at Dunbar and Whitesands, two miles down the coast from the town.

Registration is at Dunbar Harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm and the fishing starts at 7pm.

Organiser James Ogilvie reminded anglers that only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales.

Our picture shows a previous beach fishing event hosted by Bass Rock Shore Angling League

Like this: Like Loading...