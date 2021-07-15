THE CAMPUS of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) will once again transform into one of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s largest performing spaces after the rekindling of a long-running partnership.

Surgeons Quarter (SQ), the commercial arm of the College, will work closely with renowned festival producers theSpaceUK, hosting 60 different shows over 22 days from 6-28 August.

The organisation which operates the city’s largest independent hotel alongside a range of venues and outlets owned by the RCSEd, will provide four theatre spaces within the grounds, host a diverse programme of live work, including theatre, comedy, musicals, cabaret and family friendly entertainment.

To reflect the magic of the Fringe following the challenges of the last 18 months, the RCSEd campus and adjoining Hill Square will transform during the three-week period of the festival taking on a carnival like atmosphere.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at SQ, said “Given everything that everybody has been through, this feels like a moment of real celebration. I personally can’t wait to see our venues – and Edinburgh – transform in August.

“We are delighted to be once again working once again with theSpaceUK, the leading events company during the festivals – and whom we’ve worked with since 2008.

“We look forward to the city and the campus at RCSEd regaining the unique buzz which was missing in August 2020. The team at SQ are very experienced in operating in the current climate with many of them having served NHS workers through much of the first lockdown, so show goers can be assured that all safety measures will be strictly adhered to”

This year’s Fringe will be a blended programme of outdoor performances as well as indoor ones, and digital shows. In keeping with public safety measures, shows will be fully e-ticketed with exemptions for any audience members with access requirements.

SQ will open up on-site bars such as Drinks and Dining Al Fresco –a spacious courtyard – allowing festival goers to enjoy safe, socially distanced food and drink between performances.

The bar with its clear covered roof and equipped with portable heaters will keep any turn in the weather from dampening audiences’ spirits. There will also be a brand new open-air venue – The Garden.

The Theatre at Symposium Hall – situated in the secluded charm of Hill Square which will also boast an outdoor bar serving a range of drinks and take away food. In addition, SQ’s re-branded Café 1505 will reopen its doors offering everything from grab and go lunches to grazing boards and afternoon teas.

All audience members will receive a confirmation code via email for their performance – they can show this at the venue to gain entry, either on a mobile device or as a print-out

Tickets for the theSpaceUK performances at SQ can be obtained from their website here.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. All profits support the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

