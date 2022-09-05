Surgeons Quarter announce an investment in staff following a post-pandemic event boom.

‘SQ Cares’ by Surgeons Quarter is a programme run by representatives across all departments focussing on the welfare and wellbeing of staff – adding to the existing schemes already in place.

Nine members have been meeting once a month since January to discuss six key areas across the business – charity, community, wellbeing, green, inclusion and social – of which three pledges have been made for each.

Current pledges devised by the initiative include wellbeing programmes and seasonal treats, while some entail giving back to the community through supporting charities such as Bowel Cancer UK and organised community clean-ups.

Sarah Williamson, Business and Talent Manager and driving force behind SQ Cares, said: “After a turbulent few years, it’s great to see the events sector back operating at full capacity again.

“Staff have stepped up during busy times so we wanted to introduce a way to engage with them across all departments to gather input and ensure we put their voices at the heart of everything we do.

“SQ Cares is having a positive impact on the business already as the pledges have been created by staff for staff and since these have been put into practice, engagement has soared.

“A business is really all about its people- making sure that they are happy and looked after is so important. We are such a busy company and always running about so sometimes it is nice to just stop and say thank you.

“Initiatives already implemented include celebrating International Employee Appreciation Day where staff were treated to lunch and we also issued thank you cards. We also reintroduced Employee of the Month which has been met with a lot of enthusiasm.”

SQ Cares adds to the number of existing employee initiatives that the event venue already offers, such as a £2,000 holiday bonus for its hard-working hospitality recruits.

The organisation has also recently relocated its office to new premises at Mission Hall in order to create an environment for staff to thrive and have all of the necessary equipment and tools to produce their best work.

An ‘open door’ policy has been introduced at the new office meaning members of the public can visit to discuss their hospitality, event or travel requirements with an experienced member of the team – without having to book an appointment.

Operations Manager, Stewart Munro joined the organisation in April and is supportive of the SQ Cares initiative focused on creating a happier workforce while boosting morale.

He said: “When I joined the team at Surgeons Quarter, I felt like my particular role was a blank canvas and one which I could run with on my own. I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with the team on the ground, helping them to develop and supporting them in any way I can.

“SQ Cares is a way to show our staff that we care and appreciate the amazing work displayed, especially throughout this particularly busy summer period.

“Surgeons Quarter is a fast-paced and forward-thinking company which is why I was delighted to be offered a job there – I feel its excellent employee benefit schemes really showcase this. They have allowed me to grow in my career already and I’m looking forward to seeing the pledges progress.”

https://www.surgeonsquarter.com

Like this: Like Loading...