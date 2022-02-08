A city centre hospitality venue has announced the appointment of a new high-level executive chef as it looks to transform its dining experience.

Adam Dodwell (37) has been recently appointed as Executive Chef at Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd). Surgeons Quarter runs all the event and conference spaces on the RCSEd campus as well as its onsite hotel Ten Hill Place.

With more than 21 years of industry experience, including 5-star hotels, fine dining restaurants, and gastropubs, Adam has been tasked with overseeing all food outlets throughout Surgeons Quarter, including Drinks & Dining located within Ten Hill Place hotel, and Café 1505 situated on Nicolson Street.

Adam, who is originally from Cornwall but has lived in Scotland for the past 29 years, said: “When I saw that Surgeon’s Quarter were hiring for a new Executive Chef – I knew immediately it was the perfect role for me.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges the role will bring and the opportunity to apply my experience across a range of sectors. From breakfast and restaurant offerings, to intricate dinners and large buffets. Each area has something new and exciting to work with.

“My broad range of industry experience has taught me that no matter what level or style of food you are producing – the quality should remain consistent and this is an ethos I really want to apply at Surgeons Quarter.”

One of Adam’s first tasks was creating a bespoke Valentine’s menu for Drinks & Dining.

Running from 12 to 14 February, guests can enjoy four courses with a glass of prosecco or soft drink on arrival for £65 per couple with the menu including tempting dishes such as mushroom, truffle and tarragon ravioli, roast rump of Borders lamb and hot chocolate fondant with candied peanuts and peanut ice cream.

Adam added: “Over the coming months I will be introducing new menus across all food venues – with a particular focus on turning Drinks & Dining into a destination restaurant rather than just an add on for hotel guests.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved with the kitchen team and build on the organisations existing reputation – while taking Surgeon’s Quarter’s dining experience into its next chapter”.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “It’s great to have Adam on board. He brings a wide variety of skills that will help drive positive change and growth.”

Surgeons Quarter’s profits go towards the College’s charitable objectives of improving surgical standards and patient outcomes worldwide.

