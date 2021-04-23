Surgeons Quarter, which operates the city’s largest independent hotel alongside a host of venues and outlets owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), is marking the easing of lockdown with the opening of its new “outdoor” venue – Drinks & Dining Al Fresco.

Drinks & Dining Al Fresco is located in a spacious and attractive courtyard on Nicolson Street in the heart of the old town, and provides a safe and socially distanced environment for guests to enjoy food and drinks – including Surgeon Quarter 1505 Gin.

The clear-roofed open marquee which covers the courtyard accommodates up to 80 guests and has the added advantage of providing protection from the unpredictable Scottish weather.

From Monday 26 April this perfect setting for catching up with friends and family will be open from 5pm to 10pm Monday – Friday and 2pm – 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

To celebrate the launch, Drinks and Dining Al Fresco at Surgeons Quarter is running a competition on its Facebook offering a number of food and drink related prizes.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “It is great news that we will be able to reopen for food and drinks outside in the coming weeks after what feels like a very long four months since closing our doors.”

No bookings will be required at the idyllic location but to comply with the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect programme each guest will be asked to provide their contact details. Groups of up to six from six different households will be allowed to socialise together.

Scott Mitchell commented: “All staff have received full health and safety training and social distancing will be fully observed throughout the venue, with additional cleaning procedures carried out on an increased basis.

“We hope this allows our customers to enjoy a safe and stress-free visit with peace of mind and we look forward to hosting new and existing customers and to recreating the magical buzz of Edinburgh in the months ahead.”

Surgeons Quarter’s Ten Hill Place Hotel provided 2,100 free room nights to NHS staff working in Edinburgh’s hospitals between March-May last year.

All profits support the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

Like this: Like Loading...