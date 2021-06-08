An Edinburgh hotel invites guests from all over the UK to ‘Scotcation’ in Edinburgh with a new package from which10% of income goes directly towards its staff and another 10% to a Scottish Hospitality Trust.

Ten Hill Place Hotel, which is operated by Surgeons Quarter and owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), is giving back to the industry and its dedicated employees who have had their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic.

The £299 Scotcation deal includes a two-night stay for two, a £100 food and drink voucher, as well as Red Bus tickets. Customers would typically expect to spend a third more on the deal.

10% of the revenue generated will go directly to employees of the Old Town hotel as a gratuity, while an additional 10% will go to the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland’s ‘Emerging Talent of The Industry’ scholarship, which encourages the development of anyone working or studying in the heavily-hit sector.

It’s not the first time the hotel has gone above and beyond. As Covid-19 hit, its team accommodated more than 500 clinical and frontline workers, providing 2,137 free room nights to hospital staff at a business cost of more than £100,000. Now, the organisation is looking to help its own industry.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “With the hospitality sector reopening, we are eager to give something back to the industry which, like many, has had an extremely difficult and uncertain year.

“Our ‘Scotcation’ package offers guests a two-night stay with a host of additional extras to help them explore the city to its fullest – while also boosting the earnings of our staff, all of whom have suffered financially over the past year.

“We felt it was only right our package benefited the sector as a whole and as a result 10% of the cost will be donated to HIT Scotland’s scholarship programme helping to develop emerging talent.

“HIT Scotland has done so much for our industry throughout the last year, so we are delighted to be giving back.

“Nine of our own team members benefitted from these scholarships over the past year and as is the case with many charities normal fundraising routes are currently not available therefore we want to support the future of scholarships by assisting in this way.

“With many people looking close to home for holidays this year, we thought it was the perfect time to offer a bespoke package and look forward to welcoming guests back to the hotel.”

HIT Scotland is led and supported by the same industry it serves, and offers opportunities to broaden skills and grow personally through an inspirational scholarship programme.

This is made possible thanks to industry support and sponsorship of fundraising events and outdoor challenges. These events also offer everyone a chance to network with their industry community in a fun and relaxed way.

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive at HIT Scotland, said: “The support from Surgeons Quarter has been welcomed with open arms and the Trust is extremely grateful for this kind offering.

“Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, however we have faith that through innovative offerings like the Scotcation, we will bounce back stronger than ever.

“The revenue donated will go directly towards our scholarship programme which is dedicated to developing emerging talent and will help future generations learn the skills required for a career in the industry.”

Behind the scenes, Surgeons Quarter has been busy preparing its new outdoor venue, Drinks and Dining Al Fresco, which has a clear-roofed marquee for guests to enjoy food and drinks outside.

Its Ten Hill Place Hotel hosted more than 2000 guests in May, drawing praise from senior medical figures as it helped host qualifying surgeons completing in-person examinations with the RCSEd.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. All profits support the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

To book the HIT Scotcation, please contact reservations@tenhillplace.com 0131 662 2080

