It’s a massive night for speedway action on Friday with Edinburgh, Glasgow and Berwick all in SGB Championship Knockout Cup action.

Monarchs entertain Birmingham Brummies while Glasgow host Berwick but a massive cloud hangs over the future of the Midlands club.

Promoter David Mason said his fans have one last chance to support the club next Wednesday as COVID-19 restrictions have had a major impact on cash flow.

Mason said Wednesday’s home meeting against Kent is make-or-break and added: “The (COVID-19) restrictions have dramatically affected the finances of the business and we are losing significant amounts money every time we open our doors.

“Next Wednesday is one last chance for the people of Birmingham and surrounding areas to show they want speedway at Perry Barr.”

Former Monarchs captain Erik Riss (pictured in the pits at Armadale), who was part of the club’s 2015 league winning team, is a threat and he is paired up with ex-Glasgow Tigers star Chris Harris in a formidable spearhead.

The visitors have a solid line-up but German rider Valentin Grobauer is unavailable which allows rider replacement. That means an additional ride for all the other riders except Harris and that could be significant.

Monarchs will give Nathan Greaves a fitness check after crashing on Team GB duty. He struggled in an attempted return at Armadale last Friday and missed the Sunday visit to Ashfield.

Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ team manager, said “It’s up to us to try to build a lead. Ten or 12 is the in between stage, anything above 12 favours us, below 10 goes against you.

“If we are at full strength and ride to our best we will take a good lead to Birmingham.”

Friday, July 30: Edinburgh What the Fork Monarchs v Birmingham (Championship Knockout Cup), Armadale, 7:30pm

WHAT THE FORK MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), Nathan Greaves, Kye Thomson, Josh Pickering, Richie Worrall, Joe Lawlor, William Lawson.

EDWARDS PLUMBING BRUMMIES: Chris Harris (capt), rider replacement for Valentin Grobauer, James Shanes, Ashley Morris, Erik Riss, Paco Castagna, Jack Thomas.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Tigers entertain Berwick Bandits in the a Knockout Cup (tapes-up 7.30pm) quarter-final, first-leg, and host the Ashfield club at Shielfield Park in Berwick on Saturday (7pm).



