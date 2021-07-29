At the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop at Hawthornvale, artists use an outdoor space as a learning studio where families can come together to be creative.

Although this week’s event at the studio by the cycle path is sold out there are other dates in August when places are available. Follow the Eventbrite link below to find out more.

As well as the classes the workshop is taking part in the Edinburgh Art Festival with five projects:

A Billboard for Newhaven, a rolling programme of poster artworks from members, which is at the top of Hawthornvale.

Andrew Gannon’s new exhibition, Eccentric Limbs, in the Hawthornvale Space, the street-view gallery. This work has all been developed by Andrew over the course of this year in his studio at ESW.

Alaya Ang and Hussein Mitha’s sound commission, Plotting [Against] The Garden, in The Beacon Tower.

Sean Lynch’s new video and installation in our Learning Studio, entitled Tak’ Tent O’ Time Ere Time Be Tint.

Lucy Wayman’s Clovehitch is looking beautiful above the cycle path and this will be the last year we have it in place.

