Life after lockdown: Scottish Album of the Year winner releases new music with Royal Bank to encourage young adults to get their lives back on track

Shaheeda Sinckler is commissioned to pen a new track for Royal Bank of Scotland’s ‘Every Dream Needs Plan’ campaign

Campaign will encourage under-35s to set up a financial plan to achieve future dreams



New track explores the milestones lost to lockdown but fosters optimism about post-pandemic life

Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) winner, Shaheeda Sinckler has released an exclusive new track in collaboration with Royal Bank of Scotland.

Labelled “Put Your Hands Up”, the 3-minute song, recorded at Glasgow’s Power Control Studio last month, was written and performed by rapper and DJ Shaheeda, aka Nova Scotia the Truth, over a beat by Sam Brodie, as part of Royal Bank’s ‘Every Dream Needs a Plan’ campaign.

The campaign is encouraging under-35s in Scotland to set up a financial plan to support their future dreams, following the impact of Covid-19 on their livelihoods and personal lives. Research from the bank reveals that more than half (56%) of 18–34-year-olds in Scotland put a ‘life moment’ such as a wedding, graduation or first home purchase on hold during the last 12 months. A further fifth (22%) of all 18-34-year-olds also reported feeling anxious about money troubles in a post-Covid world.

Inspired by Shaheeda’s personal experience of the pandemic, lyrically and in her authentic style, the new track shines a light on some of the financial challenges felt by many but urges listeners to recognise the importance of setting a plan to help. The young artist was forced to postpone live gigs, go on furlough, accept her SAY award in isolation and delay returning to live in Glasgow, instead opting to remain staying with her parents because of the pandemic.

The 25-year-old artist, who grew up in Scotland’s creative scene, is known for her experiments with solo and collaborative works, creating tracks with a distinctive, independent sound. Her repertoire boasts features on NME, BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, Clash Magazine, Mixmag, The Guardian, BBC Radio Scotland, Red Bull Music, The Basement x Nike BSMNT AIR MAX 90 campaign and Time Out London amongst others.

As lockdown lifts and Scots begin to press play on their lives once more, Royal Bank has committed to improving the nation’s financial capabilities by offering every person a free Financial Health Check, to reduce money anxieties and help them achieve their goals.

Shaheeda Sinckler, said: “The past twelve months have given us all time to reflect. Put Your Hands Up was a chance for me to share something relatable and grounded in my own experiences and offer a positive look to the future now we’re hopefully coming out the other side. I managed to get on top of my finances during the lockdown, but I know not everyone will be feeling the same and that’s why it’s so important we talk more about money and equip ourselves with the tools to plan for the future.”

Malcolm Buchanan, Chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “As the economic recovery from the pandemic continues to build momentum, it’s clear that younger generations are keen to get back out into the world and continue working towards achieving their aspirations, which may now be bigger or more ambitious than before.

“It’s testament to the resilience and positivity of young people in Scotland that they have not been deterred from pursuing their goals.

“We want to play our part by providing them with the tools they need to manage their money, plan for the future and make their dreams a reality.”

