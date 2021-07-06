A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and serious assault which happened in the early hours of the morning at Granton Square on Saturday, 3 July, 2021.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were found with serious injuries and taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The youth is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 7 July, 2021.

Detective Sergeant Mark McGraw of CID in Edinburgh said : “I want to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and at no point were they at risk. Enquiries are continuing and I would like to thank the public for the assistance already provided.”

Photo courtesy of Live Edinburgh News

