Marti Pellow has kept in touch with his fanbase during lockdown with very personal Instagram concerts, serenading everyone from his bedroom.

Now he is back.

Thanks to Regular Music, the former Wet Wet Wet lead singer will appear at the Edinburgh Playhouse in April 2022 and tickets go on sale on 9 July at 10am. WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK / 0844 844 0444

Marti said earlier: “I am bowled over with the demand for our sold out November tour. As a thank you to fans and due to this demand we are delighted to be adding an April tour of Scotland to take in Dundee, Inverness and Edinburgh that we didn’t make it to in November, as well as another show in Glasgow…

“Throughout lockdown I was inundated by beautiful messages from fans asking me to please organise a tour once we come out of these terrible times. Twelve million people tuned in for the lockdown sessions and each one of you have inspired me to make this tour happen this year. I finally wanted to put together a show that would celebrate all the wonderful music throughout my career and that I – and I know all of you – fell in love with again through the sessions.

“All through lockdown, when I could only communicate with my fans through my social media platforms, you – the fans – would ask me to sing songs from the beginning of my career right up to the present day. It was a joy to get such great feedback from everyone and got me thinking about a greatest hits tour, where we could all enjoy those songs again and where I could enjoy singing them.

“During the sessions I also got to cover songs from other songwriters that were either favourites of mine, or had been suggested by you all. I think they resonated with everyone so much that I’m looking forward to including some of them in the shows. And of course not forgetting my new album ‘Stargazer’ that came out and March and where I finally got to write the songs that let me pay homage to all my heroes. I can’t wait to sing those songs live for the first time.

“You spoke and I listened. This brand new ‘Greatest Hits’ tour is about finally being able to come together to celebrate love, life, and remember those we may have lost along the way. Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti.”

On sale from Friday 9th July at 10am

