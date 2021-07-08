Edinburgh Science Festival’s closing weekend has a wide range of in-person trails, exhibitions and walks to discover and a bank of digital content which people from anywhere in the world can access.

Amanda Tyndall, Festival and Creative Director at Edinburgh Science said: “It’s your last chance to connect with EdScifest and catch the final weekend of this year’s Festival. Get out and about and do some tours & trails, stack stones or catch some of the online programme to inject some science into your summer.”

Stone Stacker Creator and founder James Craig Page PHOTO Ian Georgeson

The 4th European Stone Stacking Championship on Dunbar beach, celebrating Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21, is one of the main highlights of the Festival’s closing weekend as it invites stone stacking enthusiasts of all ages to join in on the fun and also watch the professionals in action.

Stone stacking is a growing global movement – it takes materials found in nature and works with Earth’s gravity to create sculptural towers, archways and other awe-inspiring structures from rocks and stones, requiring patience, concentration and focus, hand-eye coordination and a steady hand. This special weekend will see professional and amateur competitions taking place between 12pm and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, including stacking against the clock and highest stone stacking sculpture. The event takes place on Eye Cave Beach, just below Bayswell Road in Dunbar. For more information, including the schedule of events and safety precautions, visit the Championships website here.

For any of you who haven’t had an opportunity to experience the Festival’s walks, trails and exhibition there is a last chance to do so this weekend. Exploring all things marine, Pale Blue Dot at the National Museum of Scotland, celebrating UK’s greatest engineering inventions This is Engineering… As You’ve Never Seen It Before exhibition on The Mound (on until 21 July), interactive art installation Elemental at Summerhall, large-scale photography exhibition Human Nature on Portobello Promenade (also until 21 July) and Women in STEM Street Art Trail in 9 locations around the city are all available to Festival visitors this weekend.

A bank of free digital workshops, talks and shows is also available to worldwide audiences until midnight on Sunday, 11 July. These include, among many others, family-favourites such as Kids Lab at Home, a talk about young people’s mental health with The Psychology Mum, Dr Emma Hepburn and the Medal Address given by the 2021 Edinburgh Medal recipient and founder of Vaccine Confidence Project, Prof. Heidi Larson.

