This evening’s Science Festival event was to be a discussion between the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and Patricia Espinosa the Ambassador of Mexico to Germany.
Now Ms Sturgeon has cancelled her appearance in light of recent events.
MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, has stepped in to speak about the country’s efforts to deal with a climate emergency.
Following the announcement that Nicola Sturgeon will no longer be attending A Climate of Change, a spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said: “In order to keep the focus of this event on the critical issue of the climate emergency and Ambassador Patricia Espinosa’s contribution, Nicola Sturgeon has made the decision not to participate this evening.
“She is grateful to the Festival and Ambassador Espinosa for their understanding, and to Màiri McAllan for taking her place.”
Five things you need to know today
Peter Murrell arrested Police Scotland confirmed last night that 58-year-old Peter Murrell was released by them at 6.57pm without charge. He had been in police custody for around twelve hours. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal. A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said on Wednesday that she had “no…
Langdimania – a novel for young adults – is published today
Edinburgh resident Lach (pronounced “Latch”) is a bona fide music legend, who has turned his hand to writing now with his first novel, Langdimania, which is published today. This is a genre-busting fantasy adventure for young adults. LANGDIMANIA is fiction but draws from experience of a father telling his son bedtime stories, a husband mourning…
Continue Reading Langdimania – a novel for young adults – is published today
Pianist makes poignant return to the Queen’s Hall
It will be a bitter-sweet return when pianist Gwilym Simcock appears at the Queen’s Hall with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra on Thursday 27 April. Now an internationally acclaimed musician, whose recent activity has included touring the world with superstar guitarist Pat Metheny, Simcock was considered a new kid on the block when he shared…
Continue Reading Pianist makes poignant return to the Queen’s Hall
Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
The commercial arm of a historic Royal College has joined the ranks of fintech firms, EV charging providers and plastic-free shopping ventures as the winners of a prestigious innovation award. Surgeons Quarter (SQ) has become the first hospitality business to win the Innovation in Business category at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce’s recent business awards. The…
Continue Reading Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading supplier of copier and print solutions to the third sector, is primed for significant job creation following funding of £250,000 from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS). Based in Edinburgh, the asset-locked social enterprise aims to triple its workforce in the next two years as it looks to…
Continue Reading City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Use a family tram ticket this Easter
Families planning a short break in Edinburgh to enjoy the Easter holidays can take advantage of value-for-money travel from the city’s tram system. Offering unlimited travel for up two adults and up to three children between the airport and the city centre, Edinburgh Trams’ ‘Family Day Tripper’ costs just £8 and is just the ticket…