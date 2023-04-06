This evening’s Science Festival event was to be a discussion between the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and Patricia Espinosa the Ambassador of Mexico to Germany.

Now Ms Sturgeon has cancelled her appearance in light of recent events.

MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition

MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, has stepped in to speak about the country’s efforts to deal with a climate emergency.

Following the announcement that Nicola Sturgeon will no longer be attending A Climate of Change, a spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said: “In order to keep the focus of this event on the critical issue of the climate emergency and Ambassador Patricia Espinosa’s contribution, Nicola Sturgeon has made the decision not to participate this evening.

“She is grateful to the Festival and Ambassador Espinosa for their understanding, and to Màiri McAllan for taking her place.”

Tickets are still available here.

Patricia Espinosa

