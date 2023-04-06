Josh Pickering makes his debut as captain of Edinburgh Monarchs when arch rivals Glasgow Tigers visit Armadale in the BSN Series on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

The popular Aussie is entering his seventh year with the club and should slip easily into the role. He backed up last year’s skipper Sam Masters and supported the team in any way he could last summer and he said: “Nothing will really change, I’ll just continue being me.”

The 26-year-old (pictured) added: “We are a team and everybody will be helping each other and keeping that good atmosphere.”

The club, backed by title sponsors, Edinburgh-based tech firm, Stellar Omada, also track Kyle Bickley, Jacob Hook, Kye Thomson, Lasse Fredriksen, Paco Castagna and former skipper Craig Cook.

Glasgow track Ace Pijper, son of former Monarchs skipper, Theo Pijper, Lee Complin, Marcin Novack, Tom Brennan, Benjamin Basso, former Monarchs rider, Claus Vissing, and 40-year-old, Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris, a former Rider of the Year at Berwick Bandits, in their line-up.

Elsewhere, Birmingham Brummies have named ex-Monarch, Justin Sedgmen, as their club captain for the new Cab Direct Championship season. The Aussie enjoyed a successful campaign with the Midland club last year after joining in May.

So, a reminder that tapes go up on Monarchs season at Armadale in West Lothian at 7.30pm on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...