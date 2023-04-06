Law firm Balfour+Manson with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen have appointed Graeme Thomson to be Head of their Private Client department from today.

Mr Thomson has been a partner in the department since January 2021 and will now have a strengthened team with Greg Lawson, Senior Associate, and Secretary Barbara Stephen who take up their roles in Aberdeen. He will replace Shona Brown who will continue to work in the same department as Partner.

Mr Thomson recently graduated from Open University with a first class honours degree in Mathematics.

Elaine Motion, Executive Chairman of Balfour+Manson, said: “Graeme is a great lawyer and an excellent leader and we are delighted that he is taking on this new role. It is vital that we constantly refresh our senior team to ensure we continue to deliver the exceptional client service we are renowned for, in an ever-changing and challenging business world.”

The appointment follows the recent arrivals of Scott Foster as Chief Operating Officer and Simon Mayberry as Head of Employment.

Mr Thomson qualified as a solicitor in 2003 and moved to Balfour+Manson in 2018 after heading up the private client team at a small family-run law firm.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to leading an excellent private client team and ensuring our clients continue to receive the very best personalised service from Balfour+Manson.”

Amy McKay has been promoted to Senior Associate in the Private Client team and Debbie Fisher who joined as a trainee in February will qualify in May.

