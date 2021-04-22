BALFOUR + MANSON CONTINUES ITS RECRUITMENT DRIVE WITH THREE KEY SOLICITOR APPOINTMENTS

Law firm Balfour + Manson has continued its 2021 recruitment drive, announcing three key appointments to its Edinburgh office, strengthening its private client, property and litigation divisions.

Martin Lavery has joined the firm as a Private Client Solicitor. Martin started his legal career as a trainee with Morton Fraser where he undertook a varied traineeship before deciding to specialise in Private Client work. He has assumed experience in various aspects of the sector, including the administration of executries and providing advice to clients on wills and powers of attorney. Martin moves to Balfour+Manson from McClures in Glasgow.

Also joining the firm is residential property solicitor Will Wallace. Will joins the firm from McCash & Hunter LLP in Perth where he also completed his traineeship. In his previous position, Will had the opportunity to experience multiple areas of law. However, it was conveyancing that caught his interest and where he has focussed since qualifying in August 2019.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Associate, Carolyn Jackson joins the litigation division, bringing a wealth of clinical negligence experience to the firm. She has gained a strong reputation for negotiating claims – particularly a number of ongoing high-value birth injury cases in the Court of Session – and has dealt with lower-value claims at the All-Scotland Personal Injury Court. She joins Balfour+Manson from NewLaw Scotland LLP, having spent her traineeship and a number of years with Drummond Miller.

Chairman Elaine Motion, said: “These three exceptionally talented individuals join the firm with their backgrounds and experience adding significant weight to our private client, property and litigation departments. Balfour + Manson remains one of the most progressive law firms in the country but our future growth rests firmly on the shoulders of individuals like Martin, Carolyn and Will whose deep knowledge and expertise will help us uphold the excellent service our clients demand from us.”

